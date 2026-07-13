CVSA’s Operation Safe Driver Week is under way!

Many U.S. states as well as Canada and Mexico, are participating this week in an annual safety week on the road.

Sunday kicked off Operation Safe Driver Week, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) seven-day traffic-enforcement and safe-driving awareness initiative taking place throughout Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

From July 12-18, law enforcement personnel across North America will be monitoring commercial motor vehicle drivers and passenger vehicle drivers for high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, improper lane changes, failure to use a seat belt, impaired driving, fatigued driving, failure to obey traffic control devices, etc. Drivers operating unsafely may receive a warning or citation/ticket.

This year’s Operation Safe Driver Week campaign places special emphasis on reckless, careless and dangerous driving behaviors. These actions put all road users at risk and continue to contribute to preventable crashes, injuries and fatalities on North American roadways.

By participating in this important safety initiative, law enforcement jurisdictions throughout North America are focusing on identifying and stopping hazardous driving habits with the goal of preventing crashes before they happen.

Throughout the week, law enforcement personnel will submit citation/ticket, warning and enforcement data to the Alliance. CVSA will gather and analyze the data and release the results later this year. That data may be used to help identify trends and emerging safety concerns, enabling law enforcement agencies, policymakers, motor carriers and the transportation industry to develop more effective education, enforcement and policy initiatives.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36,640 people were killed in traffic crashes in 2025. Transport Canada’s National Collision Database shows an average of 2,000 motor vehicle fatalities in 2023. And Mexico reported 15,979 road deaths for 2022.

In addition to enforcement activities, Operation Safe Driver Week provides an opportunity to educate drivers about safe driving practices and the consequences of risky behaviors behind the wheel. To help convey the importance of safely sharing the roads, CVSA offers free safe-driving videos and resources for teen/inexperienced drivers and professional drivers, designed to promote safer driving habits.

Operation Safe Driver Week is part of CVSA’s year-round Operation Safe Driver Program, which was created to prevent crashes involving commercial motor vehicles and passenger vehicles through driver education, traffic-enforcement strategies and industry outreach.

“Whether you’re behind the wheel of a big rig or a family car, make smart choices and drive responsibly,” posted the Kentucky State Police on social media.

“Just as we do every day of the year, our Troopers will monitor both commercial and passenger vehicles and take enforcement action where needed,” posted the Iowa State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Unit.