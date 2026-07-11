Missouri police say big rig ran stop sign causing crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. — According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a semi truck driver ran a stop sign in rural New Madrid County, Missouri, which resulted in a crash Friday afternoon.

MSHP stated that the crash occurred on Highway 62 east of Risco, Missouri.

The report stated that a 45-year-0ld man from Steele, Mo., ran a stop sign and collided with a 2026 Chevrolet Trax driven by a 62-year-old from New Madrid, Missouri.

The crash report stated that the driver of the Trax suffered moderate injuries, while the semi truck driver was dealing with minor injuries. Both were transported to a hospital in Sikeston, Missouri.

The investigation is ongoing.