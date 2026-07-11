Interstate chase turns into shooting, manhunt in Indiana

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A chase that began in Michigan ended in a cornfield in Indiana and resulted in a wounded police officer and a dead suspect.

Indiana State Police (ISP) stated in a press statement that at approximately 5:30 a.m., Friday, Indiana State Troopers responded to Interstate 94 to assist Berrien County, Michigan, authorities in a stolen‑vehicle pursuit that had crossed into Indiana.

Police say during the pursuit, the suspect fired multiple rounds from a rifle and pointed the weapon at pursuing officers. The chase continued off I‑94 onto local roads, where the suspect temporarily eluded capture.

ISP said one of its troopers, identified as Sergeant Justin Heflin located the suspect vehicle, a silver 2019 Ford F‑150, near I‑94 and U.S. 421. While behind the vehicle, a collision occurred between the suspect’s truck and the trooper’s patrol car. The suspect, identified as Kevin W. Meyers, 54, of LaPorte, Indiana, then opened fire from inside the truck, striking both the patrol vehicle and Heflin multiple times before fleeing the scene.

ISP said responding troopers arrived quickly, loaded Heflin into a police vehicle, and transported him to Franciscan Health Michigan City for emergency care.

A large‑scale manhunt was then initiated.

At approximately 9:16 a.m. Friday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit located the Ford F‑150 concealed in a tree line in the 7500 block of Joliet Road in rural LaPorte County.

As additional officers moved in, gunfire was heard coming from a nearby cornfield.

No officers were injured.

Police say a perimeter was established, and tactical teams were deployed to search the area. Meyers was later found deceased in the cornfield with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Meyers was pronounced deceased at the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner.

Heflin, a 12‑year veteran of the Indiana State Police and also served in the United States Marine Corps sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

After receiving initial treatment at Franciscan Health, he was transferred to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he underwent successful surgery. ISP said he is currently in stable condition and is surrounded by his family.

The investigation is ongoing.