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Idaho police looking into two-vehicle crash involving big rig

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Idaho police looking into two-vehicle crash involving big rig
Idaho police is investigating a four-vehicle crash.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IDAHO – Idaho State Police (ISP) stated in a news release that it is investigating a four-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, July 13, 2026 at approximately 8:37 a.m. on Highway 33 East of Terreton, Idaho.

ISP said a silver Honda Accord driven by 27-year-old-male out of Terreton was traveling eastbound on Highway 33 at the intersection of N 1300 E when it was rear-ended by a black 2023 Freightliner driven by a 36-year-old-male out of Terreton. A secondary collision started when both vehicles then collided into a silver 2000 Dodge Caravan driven by a 72-year-old-male out of Idaho falls and a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 44-year-old male out of Pocatello.

The drivers of the Honda Accord, Dodge Caravan and Chevrolet Silverado were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The lanes on Highway 33 were blocked for approximately 2 hours.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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