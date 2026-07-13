Illinois Tollway mobilizes hot weather patrols to assist motorist during extreme heat

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill – The Illinois Tollway has launched 24-hour-a-day Hot Weather Patrols to deploy additional roadway crews to more quickly locate and assist motorists stranded along its system during the extreme heat expected to continue throughout this week.

The Tollway issued a media release on Monday outlining the initiative.

“The Illinois Tollway typically mobilizes special Hot Weather Patrols to provide enhanced roadside assistance whenever temperatures or heat indexes indicate conditions could be hazardous for drivers stopped along the road,” the release stated. “The around-the-clock patrols search for drivers stranded in disabled vehicles and respond to calls that come in to *999 motorist assistance or Illinois Tollway dispatch.”

“For a second time this summer we have activated Hot Weather Patrols on the Illinois Tollway to expand our roadway coverage and provide additional assistance to ensure driver safety,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. “Additional patrols during this dangerously hot weather allow us to rapidly locate any stranded drivers and respond to drivers who call *999 for help as quickly as possible.”

While the Illinois Tollway’s Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) trucks supported by GEICO run from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, a minimum of 12 Hot Weather Patrols are providing additional coverage around the clock throughout the heat wave to augment H.E.L.P. trucks.

This year, Illinois Tollway Hot Weather Patrols were activated at the end of June and through the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and more than 800 customers were aided across the Tollway system. During extreme heat, assistance is typically provided to drivers whose cars or trucks have been disabled by empty fuel tanks, flat tires, batteries needing a boost, or overheated radiators.

The Hot Weather Patrols consist of crew cab trucks equipped with arrow boards for directing traffic around stranded vehicles and can accommodate passengers if motorists need to get out of the heat or be transported to a Tollway maintenance garage or Tollway oasis while service is obtained.

Summer Travel Tips

To obtain help while traveling on the Tollway system, drivers should dial *999 for roadway assistance and note the roadway and direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad. Stranded motorists should turn on their emergency lights and remain with their vehicles until help arrives.

The Tollway offers the following travel tips to keep safe during summer weather:

Keep your tires properly inflated. Driving on under-inflated tires can cause tires to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout, especially when road temperatures are extremely high.

Make sure fluids are at appropriate levels. Most engine fluids lubricate and serve as coolants by helping carry heat away from critical components. Low fluid levels reduce the cooling effect and increase the possibility of overheating.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools and a first aid kit.

Drop It and Drive. Using a hand-held phone while driving is illegal in Illinois.

Give Them Distance. Drivers are required to slow down and move over when approaching any vehicle that has its hazard lights activated.

The Illinois Tollway also reminds customers that oases located along the Tollway system provide drivers an opportunity to check their vehicles or simply take a break. The oases provide a variety of food, beverage and retail offerings, as well as 7-Eleven stores and fuel stations. On the Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80), there are two oases with over-the-road pavilions at Lake Forest and the Chicago Southland Lincoln Oasis in South Holland and 7-Eleven stores with fuel stations at the Hinsdale Oasis and the O’Hare Oasis. There are also oases with pavilions on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) in DeKalb and on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) in Belvidere.