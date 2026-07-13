New York driver injured in crash with semi truck

MASSENA, N.Y. — A driver of a passenger vehicle suffered minor injuries in a crash with an 18-wheeler in New York last week.

According to a media release by the New York State Police (NYSP), on July 8, 2026, at approximately 8:04 a.m., NYSP responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on State Highway 37 in Massena.

NYSP said its investigation determined that a gray 2021 Chevrolet, operated by Zachariah J. Monroe, 29, of Massena, was traveling westbound on State Highway 37 when Monroe failed to maintain his lane, crossed into the eastbound lane, and collided with a 2025 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

Monroe was transported by the Akwesasne Ambulance Service to Massena Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, Quinn T. Benedict, 55, of Akwesasne, was not injured.

Monroe was issued traffic tickets for violations.