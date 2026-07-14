Teen dies in Oregon crash with commercial vehicle

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. – A teen has died as a result of a crash with a semi truck.

According to a report from the Oregon State Police (OSP), the crash occurred on Saturday at 2:06 p.m.

OSP says its troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 18 near milepost 58 in Yamhill County.

OSP states in its release that a preliminary investigation indicated a silver Honda Civic, operated by Jayce Alan Hall, 19, of Salem, Ore., was traveling westbound on Hwy. 18 near Newberg when it failed to negotiate a turn, drifted into the eastbound lane, and collided head-on with a white International commercial motor vehicle, operated by Robert Emmanuel Hunterm 43, of Portland.

Hall was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in Hall’s Honda, Isaiah Jacob Aas, 18, of Salem, Ore. was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Hunter was reportedly not injured, remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation, according to police.

The highway was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.