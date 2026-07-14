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Teen dies in Oregon crash with commercial vehicle

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Teen dies in Oregon crash with commercial vehicle
A teen has died as a result of a crash with a semi truck.

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. – A teen has died as a result of a crash with a semi truck.

According to a report from the Oregon State Police (OSP), the crash occurred on Saturday at 2:06 p.m.

OSP says its troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 18 near milepost 58 in Yamhill County.

OSP states in its release that a preliminary investigation indicated a silver Honda Civic, operated by Jayce Alan Hall, 19, of Salem, Ore., was traveling westbound on Hwy. 18 near Newberg when it failed to negotiate a turn, drifted into the eastbound lane, and collided head-on with a white International commercial motor vehicle, operated by Robert Emmanuel Hunterm 43, of Portland.

Hall was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in Hall’s Honda, Isaiah Jacob Aas, 18, of Salem, Ore. was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Hunter was reportedly not injured, remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation, according to police.

The highway was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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