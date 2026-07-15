2 people in serious condition after Missouri crash involving big rig

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler in Missouri on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, a 28-year-old woman from Chllicothe, Missouri with a five-year-old girl were driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 65 less than four miles from Chllicothe.

MSHP said the woman and a 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by a 77-year-old man from Chillicothe were traveling southbound when the woman attempted to turn left on County Road 224 and turned into the path of a 2006 Peterbilt big rig driven by a 52-year-old man from Wellington, Missouri.

Police say the semi truck hit the right passenger side of the Tahoe which then slid counterclockwise and struck the Caravan on the driver’s side.

The Tahoe then traveled off the east side of the road. The semi truck went off the west side of the road and came to rest on its wheels in a field.

The Caravan also traveled off the east side of the road and partially blocked the northbound lane of Highway 65.

The big rig was totaled, but the condition of the driver was unknown.

The drivers of the Tahoe and Caravan were taken to hospitals and listed in serious condition. The young girl suffered moderate injuries according to the report.