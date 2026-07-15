WIT’s ‘Trucks Are for Girls’ program inspires scouts

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) continues to team up with the Girl Scouts of USA to offer fun-filled events for young girls to learn about the trucking industry and earn a Women In Trucking Girl Scout patch.

By introducing young girls to the wide range of rewarding careers available across the industry, from professional truck driving to logistics management, operations and engineering, WIT is helping to spark curiosity, build confidence and open doors early to the futures many young girls may have never imagined.

On May 30, WIT coordinated with Kris Cornellier, business development manager with Anderson Trucking Service (ATS) based in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to welcome Girl Scouts of the USA for a special event.

Throughout the day, the girls explored the world of trucking and logistics through hands-on experiences, including truck tours, a driving simulator, equipment demonstrations and a look at the many career opportunities available in our industry.

Attending scouts also took part in a yard tour at the ATS facility, lunch and craft activities. Each scout received a swag bag and a SWAP pin (the Girls Scout acronym for “Special Whatchamacallits Affectionately Pinned Somewhere”). In addition, Maggie Wolarik of Operation Broga instructed attending scouts about the importance of stretching, mobility and yoga for professional drivers.

“By connecting young minds with role models and real-world experiences, we’re helping demonstrate that transportation offers opportunities for everyone, whether behind the wheel, in operations, technology, leadership, or beyond,” Cornellier said.

Through hands-on experiences, mentorship and education, these initiatives not only expose girls to incredible career possibilities but they also plant the seeds for lifelong dreams in an industry eager for diverse talent and fresh perspectives.

This story was originally published on the Women In Trucking blog on June 15, 2026. Reprinted with permission.