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Woman injured after losing control of vehicle on I-55 in Missouri and being struck by semi

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Woman injured after losing control of vehicle on I-55 in Missouri and being struck by semi
A woman was injured in a crash with a semi truck on Interstate 55

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. — A woman suffered minor injuries in a crash on Interstate 55 on Wednesday.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report stated that a 33-year-old woman from Portageville, Missouri skidded on wet pavement in Interstate 55 near mile-marker 48.2 in New Madrid County.

Police say the woman’s vehicle, a 2025 Genesis G70 hit the cable barrier on the left side of the roadway after the driver lost control.

A 2003 Peterbilt then struck the Genesis as it was sitting in the roadway.

The semi truck was driven by a 56-year-old man from Elderado, Illinois.

The truck driver was not injured, while the driver of the Genesis was transported to a Sikeston, Missouri hospital.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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