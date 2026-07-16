Woman injured after losing control of vehicle on I-55 in Missouri and being struck by semi

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. — A woman suffered minor injuries in a crash on Interstate 55 on Wednesday.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report stated that a 33-year-old woman from Portageville, Missouri skidded on wet pavement in Interstate 55 near mile-marker 48.2 in New Madrid County.

Police say the woman’s vehicle, a 2025 Genesis G70 hit the cable barrier on the left side of the roadway after the driver lost control.

A 2003 Peterbilt then struck the Genesis as it was sitting in the roadway.

The semi truck was driven by a 56-year-old man from Elderado, Illinois.

The truck driver was not injured, while the driver of the Genesis was transported to a Sikeston, Missouri hospital.