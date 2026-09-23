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Diesel prices keep climbing

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Diesel prices keep climbing
The national average price for a gallon of diesel, as reported by the U.S Energy Information Administration has gone up by more than 24 cents per gallon.

The rising price of diesel has become commonplace.

Again, the national average price for a gallon of diesel, as reported by the U.S Energy Information Administration has gone up by more than 24 cents per gallon from $6.285 to $6.529.

Every penny of increase sets a new historical record.

As has been the case for most weeks since Februrary, each reporting region reported an increase with the biggest spike coming from the Midwest Region which climbed 43 cents from $6.250 to $6.680.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the price for a barrel of Brent crude briefly fell below $98. But oil prices later trimmed their losses, and Brent settled at $99.25 per barrel, down 1.1%.

That’s down from the nearly $110 that it touched last week, but it’s still much more expensive than the $72 it was fetching before the war with Iran began. It’s been swinging with uncertainty about when the war will allow crude to freely flow again from the Middle East to customers worldwide.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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