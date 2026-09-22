Driver Decision Kit launches personalized recruiting tool for trucking fleets

OGDEN, Utah — A new recruiting tool from Driver Decision Kit, is helping fleets recruit by giving drivers a personalized, mobile-optimized experience to evaluate job opportunities.

According to a company press release, in today’s freight market, drivers have many job options. To hire the safest, most experienced professionals, fleets need to shift their recruiting from process to persuasion. The web app’s AI-engineered prompts help users quickly tailor it for each driver, recruiter and fleet.

“Recruiting content on fleet websites is often too generic, forcing drivers to wander to find information,” said Grant Stanley, founder of Driver Decision Kit. “With this personalized Kit, fleets can directly address questions that matter to each driver and their family. By helping them make informed decisions, fleets create a unique recruiting and retention advantage.”

Driver Decision Kit

After initial contact with a candidate, a recruiter enters a few details into the Kit’s web app—the driver’s name, position and the job role discussed. The app then generates a unique landing page and link for that driver, which the recruiter can send via text with one click.

“Drivers can view details on the fleet’s position, pay, culture, recruiter and where they will stay and who they will meet during orientation,” the release said. “The centerpiece is a dynamic pay calculator with sliders that let drivers adjust variables such as home time, bonuses, pay tiers, deductions and workweek assumptions to better understand their potential earnings.”

The Kit also features a customized AI agent that instantly answers drivers’ questions with fleet-specific information. Responses direct drivers to relevant videos, podcast episodes and related content directly in the web app.

Drivers can click “Apply” at any time to submit a digital application.

Removing Uncertainty

“Changing jobs is a major decision, and uncertainty leads many drivers who accept offers to not attend orientation,” Stanley said. “By answering important questions early, the Kit removes uncertainty and jitters for drivers and their families. They feel prepared and confident in their job decision.”

The Driver Decision Kit also provides recruiters with visibility into candidate engagement. An activity report shows what each driver viewed, clicked, calculated and asked, helping recruiters gauge interest and tailor follow-up conversations to the issues that matter.

According to the release, pricing is $100 per recruiter per month. Most fleets can go live within a week because setup is minimal. Fleets customize the tool by adding their logo, colors, job positions and pay program details. Recruiters can add a photo, biography and contact information.