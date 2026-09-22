Army veteran trucker receives Freightliner from Progressive to help launch business

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — Progressive Insurance is recognizing Fahad Al-Kadhim of Macomb, Mich., as the recipient of a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia as part of the Keys to Progress program.

The award recognizes Al-Kadhim’s commitment to service and will help him take the next step toward building his own trucking business. His story reflects a lifelong commitment to serving others.

“We’re proud to recognize veterans whose service continues long after they leave the military,” said Karen Bailo, Progressive commercial lines president. “Fahad’s journey is one of courage, perseverance and purpose. Through Keys to Progress, we’re honored to provide him with a vehicle that can help turn his entrepreneurial goals into reality while continuing his commitment to keeping our roads and communities safe.”

Keys to Progress

The Keys to Progress program reflects Progressive’s ongoing dedication to driving progress on the road. Progressive is honored to give back to the veterans affiliated with veteran-owned and veteran-oriented organizations and who gave so much for their country and continue to support other veterans and change lives with their services.

Fahad Al-Kadhim

Al-Kadhim first supported U.S. Marines and Army units as an interpreter and translator during combat operations before immigrating to the United States. After becoming a U.S. citizen, he continued his service by enlisting in the U.S. Army National Guard, where he trained as a truck driver. Today, he is an experienced commercial driver and trainer who is passionate about developing safe, disciplined and accountable professional drivers while remaining active in organizations that support veterans and military families.

“What started as a passion for giving back to my community from behind the wheel can now be turned into providing me with the tools to build my own business,” Al-Kadhim said. “I am deeply grateful to Progressive for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to pursue my dream of owning my own trucking business.”

Progressive Partners

The following organizations helped to make this life-changing moment possible:

About Velocity

1-800-Charity Cars

Insurance Auto Auctions Inc.

Veracity Research Co. Investigations, a veteran-owned and operated organization that supports the recipient selection process.