ATA Truck Tonnage Index falls 0.5% in August

WASHINGTON — Trucking activity in the United States decreased 0.5% in August after falling 1.2% in July, according to the American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index.

“The truck market has certainly flipped this year, but recent tonnage levels confirm this is due to reduced capacity, not robust demand,” said Bob Costello, ATA chief economist. “Truck tonnage was down in four of the last five months. It is down 4.3% from the recent peak in March, and it has fallen from year-earlier levels in three of the last four months. Because of all the supply constraints, however, the market is generally better.”

In August, the ATA advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index equaled 112.7, down from 113.3 in July. The index, which is based on 2015 as 100, decreased 1.6% from the same month in 2025, which was worse than July’s 0.7% decline. Year-to-date, compared with the same period in 2025, tonnage is up 1% due to robust year-over-year increases from February through April.

July’s reading was revised down from what was first reported by ATA.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which calculates raw changes in tonnage hauled, equaled 116.1 in August, 0.6% below July’s reading of 116.7.