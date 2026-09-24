CBP rolling out Truck Cargo Test program

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is seeking volunteers.

A news release from the agency said on Wednesday that it is looking for test participants for a new voluntary test program coined as the Automated Commercial Environment Electronic Export Manifest for Truck Cargo Test. This initiative is designed to modernize trade processes, enhance cargo security, and improve the efficiency of export operations across U.S. borders.

CBP said the test will evaluate the feasibility of requiring truck carriers to submit export manifest data electronically through ACE. By streamlining the collection of this data, CBP aims to better identify high-risk shipments, facilitate the movement of legitimate trade, and ensure compliance with U.S. export laws.

Test Procedures: Participants in this voluntary test will agree to submit specific, limited export manifest data electronically to ACE at least 24 hours prior to departure from the United States. This initial submission will be complemented by a complete export manifest filing no later than two hours prior to arrival at the final port of export. This process allows CBP to link Electronic Export Information submitted by the U.S. Principal Party in Interest with the export manifest, enabling more effective risk assessment and targeted inspections prior to the loading of cargo.

Participation and Eligibility: CBP is limiting this test to nine truck carriers. There are no restrictions regarding organization size, location, or commodity type; however, prospective participants must possess the technical capability to submit data electronically to CBP through ACE.

Benefits of Participation: Participants in the test may experience several advantages, including:

Reduced Costs – Fewer examinations required after cargo is loaded.

Improved Efficiency – A reduction in delays and costs associated with border inspections.

Enhanced Security – Leveraging CBP’s risk-based approach to improve cargo security and ensure compliance.

Corporate Preparedness – Early insight into future mandatory electronic export manifest requirements.

Duration: The test will run for approximately two years, beginning 30 days after the official publication of the notice in the Federal Register. CBP will evaluate the results throughout the duration of the test to determine if it should be extended, expanded, or modified.

Interested parties may apply by submitting an email to [email protected]. The email must state the applicant’s interest and qualifications, include a point of contact name and telephone number, and use the subject line: “Electronic Export Manifest for Truck Cargo Test Application.” Applications will be accepted until nine qualified parties have been selected.