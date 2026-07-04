New York highway enforcement initiative yields nearly 4,500 citiations

A two-month operation in New York yielded more than 100 DWI arrests.

The New York State Police (NYSP) conducted an enforcement initiative it dubbed Operation Southern Shield on the Southern State Parkway from April 24 through June 30, 2026.

An NYSP press statement releasing the operation’s statistics said the goal of Operation Southern Shield was straightforward: reduce preventable crashes on the Southern State Parkway through targeted enforcement efforts, save lives, and remind motorists that every decision made behind the wheel has consequences. The operation had one message: “Safe Roads Start with You”. The New York State Police will continue to promote this message year-round.

NYSP stated that during Operation Southern Shield, the New York State Police conducted multiple enforcement efforts, which resulted in:

– 4,454 citations issued:

o 906 Speeding violations

o 46 Move Over violations

o 351 Cell Phone violations

o 3,039 Various other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations to include safety restraints and moving violations

– 112 Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) arrests

“Our local and state police respond to countless preventable tragedies on our roads, and Operation Southern Shield was a necessary reminder to our residents of the importance of driving safely. All traffic violations, big or small, come with the risk of serious collisions and life-altering outcomes. This operation cracked down on all-too-common dangerous conduct behind the wheel, and I thank the New York State Police for making it such a priority. All New Yorkers can learn something from Operation Southern Shield, and I hope it leads to a summer of safe travels” stated Nassau County District Attorney, Anne T. Donnely.

“Too many drivers are still gambling with their lives and the lives of others behind the wheel. Speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving continue to put Suffolk County families at risk, and this operation shows exactly why sustained enforcement matters, I commend the New York State Police for their work, and I want every driver on our roads to understand that reckless choices behind the wheel will have consequences.” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.