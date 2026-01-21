After nearly 2 months of declines, diesel prices jump sharply

For the first time in several weeks, diesel prices have risen.
According to the weekly report of the US Energy Information Administration, the per-gallon price for diesel rose from 3.459 to 3.530, a rise of just over seven cents.
All reporting regions reflected the rise in price except two.
The New England Region fell by less than a penny from $4.010 to $4.007 and the Central Atlantic Region dropped a penny and a half from $3.858 to $3.843.
The largest jump in price came from the Gulf Coast Region from $3.160 to $3.248, a rise of 8.8 cents per gallon.
The Midwest Region rose sharply as well from $3.365 to $3.445.
The West Coast Region also rose by nearly eight cents per gallon from $4.110 to $4.189.
