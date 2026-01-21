WIT opens nominations for 2026 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is launching the call for nominations for the 2026 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA).

“The Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award exemplifies the power of women’s leadership in a field critical to our economy,” said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, president & CEO of WIT. “We invite industry leaders, peers, and organizations to nominate women whose vision, determination and influence are shaping the next generation of logistics excellence.”

Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award

“The award is an inspiring recognition that celebrates exceptional leadership, innovation and impact by women in the logistics profession across North America,” WIT said.

Now entering its second decade, the DWLA continues to spotlight visionary women whose contributions drive growth, reshape supply chains, and strengthen the future of the logistics industry. This award not only honors an individual’s remarkable achievements but also serves as a beacon that encourages more women to pursue and excel in logistics roles — from freight brokerage and third-party logistics to supply chain strategy and operations.

Leading Change in the Industry

“The logistics industry is evolving, and the contributions of women leaders are central to that transformation,” WIT said. “The DWLA recognizes not only career accomplishments but also mentorship, advocacy, and community engagement. These attributes inspire others and foster a more inclusive, resilient industry. By elevating these role models, WIT encourages future generations of women to pursue dynamic careers in logistics and trucking.”

Nominations are open now and must be submitted by Feb. 27. There is no nomination fee, and individuals or organizations familiar with the nominee’s work are welcome to submit a nomination online. For details and to access the nomination form, click here.

The winner of this prestigious award will be honored at the TIA 2026 Capital Ideas Conference, April 15-18 in Phoenix, Ariz.

The 2025 DWLA winner was Martha Payne.