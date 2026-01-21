ATA hails $200M for parking, other pro-trucking provisions in appropriations package

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is applauding the inclusion of provisions to support truckers and strengthen the supply chain in the final fiscal year 2026 appropriations package that is being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives this week.

Truck Parking Crisis

“The severe, ongoing shortage of truck parking places an immense burden on truck drivers and creates significant roadway hazards,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “Truckers are essential to Americans’ way of life, and the least we can do to show our support is to ensure they have a safe place to park and sleep when they take their federally mandated rest break or finish their shift. We thank the members of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees for prioritizing this significant investment in truck parking, as well as additional provisions that will strengthen our supply chain. We are especially appreciative of the decisive leadership of Congressman Womack for ensuring the truck parking provision was incorporated in the final bill.”

According to the ATA, the bill includes $200 million dedicated for truck parking expansion projects. U.S. Congressman Steve Womack (R-AR), the chairman of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, was instrumental in securing this line item addressing one of the trucking industry’s top concerns.

Parking a Top Industry Concern

“Congressman Womack’s commitment to issues such as truck parking demonstrates his understanding that the [people] who deliver America’s freight deserve convenient, safe, and readily available places to rest,” said Shannon Newton, Arkansas Trucking Association president. “Arkansas is primarily a rural state, where trucking represents 1 in 10 jobs, and it serves as a crossroads for interstate freight on I-30, I-40, and I-55. We are grateful to Congressman Womack for his leadership on such an important issue to our industry.”

According to an USDOT study, 98% of truck drivers regularly experience problems locating safe parking. An analysis by the American Transportation Research Institute found that the average driver sacrifices 56 minutes of drive time per day. This results in $6,813 in lost wages for truck drivers each year.

‘This new investment in truck parking would build on the progress that has been made through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that ATA championed, which has allocated funding to build roughly 2,000 truck parking spaces,” ATA said.

Additional Provisions

In addition to the $200 million for truck parking, the appropriations package addresses a number of other trucking industry priorities ATA advocated for, including:

Directing USDOT to provide a report and develop a strategy to respond to cargo theft.

Addressing distracted and impaired driving.

Studying the growing issue of predatory towing.

Reporting on the availability and feasibility of technologies that could measure intoxication, including marijuana impairment.

Providing an update on the establishment of a national AV framework.

Requiring a study on congestion pricing, specifically relating to its effect on finances, safety, emissions and congestion.

Strengthening oversight of the Training Provider Registry.

Enforcing English language proficiency requirements.

If the House votes to approve the package this week, the measure will be sent to the Senate next week for final passage and then be signed into law