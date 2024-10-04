Arpin welcomes B. Lynn Tomarchio as regional director of business development

WEST WARWICK, R.I. – Arpin International Group has picked B. Lynn Tomarchio as the company’s new regional director of business development.

“We are so excited to have someone of Lynn’s experience and market presence join the Arpin team,”said Mark J. Burchell, vice president of sales and global business development. “She is well respected in the industry, and her energy and passion to support her clients is a testament to her long-standing customer relationships. In addition, Lynn is well-known to many of our overseas agent partners. Her stellar reputation is truly on a global scale.”

According to a company media release, Tomarchio steps into this pivotal role at Arpin and is at the forefront of its growth strategy, building strong, long-term customer relationships and contributing to the company’s continued success in the mobility arena.

Tomarchio has been in the moving industry for more than two decades, according to the release. She is a highly accomplished mobility professional with a long track record of successfully interpreting complex client needs into best-in-class service delivery. Her collaborative approach with internal teams and external stakeholders has earned her a well-deserved reputation for excellence in the industry.

Currently residing in California, Tomarchio is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and is an active member of leading industry organizations, including Bay Area Mobility Management, Portland Relocation Council, Arizona Relocation Alliance, Women of Global Mobility and Worldwide Employee Relocation Council. She will be appearing at the upcoming WERC Global Workforce Symposium in National Harbor, Md. from October 22-25.

“Tomarchio’s addition to the Arpin team underscores the company’s commitment to exceptional service and leadership in global mobility,” the company said.