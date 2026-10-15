ATA names Mark Colson as next president and CEO

WASHINGTON —The American Trucking Associations is announcing appointment of Mark Colson as its next president and CEO, effective Dec. 1.

“This is a unique moment for ATA to make a renewed commitment to the trucking industry and the professionals who call our industry home,” Colson said. “It’s a commitment built first on earned trust, a sense of family and purpose and an unrelenting passion to fight for the issues that matter most to trucking.

A trucking association leader and passionate advocate for America’s motor carriers and trucking professionals, Colson will lean on his more than two decades of experience to build lasting coalitions, honor the professionals in trucking and rally the industry behind an unstoppable cause that champions the highest standards of professionalism, according to ATA

“The values that trucking leaders and professionals hold dear were instilled in me at an early age in my family’s second-generation tire shop, Blow-Out Tire Company, where I grew up changing truck tires,” Colson said. “They have followed me throughout my career fighting for the hard-working [people] throughout our industry, and it is a privilege to continue that fight alongside the team and members of ATA.”

Fresh Energy

“For more than 90 years, ATA’s mission has been to give trucking a strong voice in the decisions that shape its future,” said Greg Hodgen, ATA chairman and CEO of Groendyke Transport. “Mark will build on that foundation, bringing fresh energy and a clear vision for advancing our industry’s priorities and delivering even greater value for our members.”

Mark Colson

Colson has served as president and CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association since 2019, working with policymakers in Montgomery and Washington to advance the industry’s priorities and emphasize trucking’s role in the economy and supply chain. Before joining the association, he held leadership roles at the Business Council of Alabama, including interim president, senior vice president of governmental affairs, and chief of staff, where he worked closely with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers.

His service within the ATA Federation includes roles on ATA’s Strategic Priorities Committee and Truck PAC Board of Directors, as well as the American Transportation Research Institute’s Research Advisory Committee. In July, his state association peers elected him vice chairman of the Trucking Association Executives Council (TAEC), which brings together executives of ATA-affiliated state associations and conferences.

The Alabama Trucking board leadership will guide the association through the transition. Colson will continue to lead Alabama Trucking through the end of November and will assist the transition through December and after as needed. The board has full confidence in Alabama Trucking’s experienced staff and will take the time needed to make thoughtful, long-term leadership decisions.

“Alabama Trucking’s work on behalf of its members will continue without interruption,” the association said.

Proven Leader

“Mark has proven during his leadership at Alabama Trucking that he truly cares about truckers, small businesses and the people he works with,” said Scott Smith, Alabama Trucking chairman and co-founder and CEO of PS Logistics. “The proof is in the results of his leadership. He assembled one of the best teams in the country, grew our membership and broke revenue records year over year for all our entities, and established our political action committee as one of the best and most effective in the state. From cleaning out the bad actors to fighting for lawsuit abuse reform, he took on every major battle that motor carriers are concerned about. Most importantly, he never forgot his roots and always took the opportunity to celebrate the professionals that are the heartbeat of our industry.”

Making a National Impact

“Few trucking companies operate within the borders of just one state, which is why the ATA Federation matters so much,” said Chris Maxwell, chairman of TAEC and president and CEO of the Rhode Island Trucking Association. “When bad ideas emerge in one state, they have an impact on motor carriers across the entire country. The partnership between ATA and the state associations is one of our industry’s greatest strengths, and Mark understands firsthand what makes it so powerful.”

Colson chaired the TAEC task force that developed the seven-point Trucking Resurgence action plan, released in December 2025 to address regulatory gaps exploited by noncompliant carriers and unqualified drivers.

“State trucking associations and the dedicated staffs that support them are the boots on the ground when it comes to advancing and defending the trucking industry,” Colson said. “It’s been an honor to learn from my fellow state executives, and I’m excited to continue working with them to unleash the full strength of the Federation. We are on the verge of a trucking resurgence, but we must keep fighting and advocating as our industry leaders continue to climb out of one of the deepest and longest freight recessions in history. We must meet them where they are, listen to their concerns, and do everything we can to help them and their people be successful.”

Colson will become the tenth president and CEO in ATA’s history since its founding in 1933. He is a graduate of Huntingdon College, where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame for football. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Troy University. He also serves on Huntingdon College’s Board of Trustees and Executive Committee.