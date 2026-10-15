Volvo unveils new VNX for heavy-haul, vocational trucking

New Class 8 lineup offers up to 540 horsepower, three cab configurations and technology designed for demanding operations on and off the highway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America has unveiled the all-new Volvo VNX, a Class 8 truck designed for heavy-haul transportation and vocational applications, including moving oversized equipment and other heavy loads on public highways.

Introduced Oct. 14, the new VNX offers three cab configurations, including two sleeper options suited for specialized hauling operations that require drivers to travel longer distances. The truck is also engineered for construction, logging, agriculture, concrete and other demanding applications that take drivers off paved roads.

Sales of the new VNX are scheduled to begin Oct. 26.

“This is Volvo like you’ve never seen before. The all-new Volvo VNX is the toughest, safest, most connected and most powerful vocational truck we have ever built,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

Built for heavy loads

The VNX is powered by Volvo’s D13 engine, offering up to 540 horsepower and 1,950 pound-feet of torque. Engine braking delivers up to 630 braking horsepower, providing additional braking capability when transporting heavy loads.

The truck features high-tensile, heat-treated steel frame rails rated for a gross vehicle weight of 160,000 pounds, with higher ratings available subject to application approval.

Volvo offers three configurations to accommodate different hauling requirements:

VNX 300: Daycab model available as a tractor or straight truck.

Daycab model available as a tractor or straight truck. VNX 440: Equipped with a 42-inch sleeper and available as a tractor or straight truck.

Equipped with a 42-inch sleeper and available as a tractor or straight truck. VNX 640: Features a 62-inch midroof sleeper and is offered as a tractor.

All three models are available with axle-forward or axle-back configurations, allowing operators to select a setup appropriate for their hauling requirements.

The sleeper-equipped VNX models provide options for operators transporting heavy equipment and specialized freight over longer distances, while the daycab configuration accommodates regional hauling and vocational work.

The new truck also features a heavy-duty steel bumper, available in three configurations, and an all-metal grille with steel mesh backing to protect engine components from debris.

Driver comfort and safety

Volvo has incorporated several driver-assistance and comfort features from its recently redesigned VNL and VNR platforms into the new VNX.

The cab is engineered to reduce noise and vibration, while Volvo Dynamic Steering is designed to reduce steering effort and driver fatigue.

Standard forward pedestrian detection monitors the area ahead of the truck. Optional blind spot detection on both sides provides visual and audible warnings when a pedestrian is detected alongside the truck and trailer during certain maneuvers.

The cab incorporates one-third more ultra-high-strength steel than Volvo’s previous vocational products. Driver-side curtain airbags are standard.

For operations requiring precise positioning, the VNX also offers Remote Steer technology, allowing operators to control the truck from outside the cab at speeds up to 5 mph. The feature is intended primarily for low-speed maneuvering in tight spaces and off-road applications.

Connected for fleet operations

The new VNX includes a factory-installed 4G telematics gateway that supports Volvo’s Remote Diagnostics and Remote Programming services.

Remote Diagnostics continuously monitors vehicle systems and identifies potential mechanical problems, while Remote Programming allows software and parameter updates to be performed over the air.

Through Volvo Connect, fleet managers can access information about fuel efficiency, vehicle location and safety performance.

The VNX’s D13 engine is certified to meet EPA 2027 emissions standards in all 50 states.

Completing the lineup

The VNX is Volvo’s third all-new North American truck introduction in less than three years, following the VNL in 2024 and the VNR in 2025.

The three models share a common platform developed through Volvo’s $3 billion investment in product development and manufacturing.

Although the VNX is designed for a broad range of vocational applications, its heavy-haul highway capabilities and sleeper configurations extend its appeal to specialized carriers transporting heavy machinery, construction equipment and other demanding loads.

“Vocational work is tough on trucks and drivers. That’s why we designed the all-new Volvo VNX with the durability customers expect and technologies that help reduce driver strain,” Voorhoeve said.

More information is available at Volvo Trucks’ VNX website.