ATRI launches trucking industry surveys on impacts of truck driver health

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is launching two new surveys, for motor carriers and for truck drivers, as part of a new research initiative on driver health.

“Truck drivers face unique health challenges, from finding healthy food on the road to remaining physically active,”

ATRI said. “As a result, they are more likely than workers in other industries to experience negative health conditions that can reduce quality of life and life expectancy. In addition to these well-documented personal repercussions of poor driver health, the U.S. supply chain depends on the well-being of drivers to deliver freight safely and efficiently.”

Impact of Driver Health on Operations and Costs

This ATRI research will identify the impact of driver health on trucking operations and costs to further underscore its importance to the industry:

Drivers are asked anonymously to share basic health information (e.g. time duration of their medical cards) as well as their experience with maintaining health and wellness while on the road.

Motor carriers are asked for fleetwide averages for medical card durations, insurance costs and operations key performance indicators. Motor carriers are also strongly encouraged to share the driver survey with their driver workforce.

“We already know driver health can affect safety,” said Jeremy Reymer, Project 61 founder, CEO. “The next question is how much it may also be affecting operational risk and cost. ATRI’s research will help fleets better understand the relationship between driver health and outcomes such as healthcare costs, workers’ compensation, productivity, turnover and medical qualification.”

Industry stakeholders are invited to participate by Nov. 13. The online data collection forms can be accessed here. All responses are completely confidential.