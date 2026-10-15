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Two dead after crash on I-65 in Indiana involving 2 semi-trucks

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Two dead after crash on I-65 in Indiana involving 2 semi-trucks
Police in Indiana are investigating a double fatality involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 65 in White County, Indiana.

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Indiana are investigating a double fatality involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 65 in White County, Indiana.

A release from the Indiana State Police (ISP) stated that the crash happened Wednesday just before 4:00 p.m. on Interstate 65 near the 194 mile marker.

ISP said its preliminary investigation indicates that a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on I-65 in the left lane when, for reasons still under investigation, it left the roadway, entered the median, and crossed into the southbound lanes. At that time, another tractor-trailer was traveling southbound in the left lane. The northbound semi-truck struck the southbound semi, and both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound lanes.

Despite life-saving efforts, two individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene. The identities of the deceased will be released at a later date after positive identification and notification of next of kin have been completed.

A third occupant was transported from the scene by EMS for medical treatment.

The crash remains under active investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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