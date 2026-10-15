Savannah Container Terminal receives approval from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) hosted its annual State of the Port of Savannah event, which began on a very positive note.

President Kevin Price announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved the Savannah Container Terminal permit after a three-year review process, according to a GPA press release.

“We’re excited about the Savannah Container Terminal’s role in our future growth and investment plans to take us to a 12 million TEU gateway container port, serving customers in Georgia and our nation with the best infrastructure in a high growth region,” Price said.

Savannah’s current container capacity is 7.75 million TEU.

Georgia Ports said it will now proceed with the next steps in the development of the new 3.5 million TEU container terminal on Hutchison Island in Savannah. Construction starts in January 2028. When completed in the mid-2030s the 350-acre facility will be able to handle the largest container ships.

GPA CEO Griff Lynch, who will be retiring from his leadership role on August 1, 2027, after 16 years with Georgia Ports, cited the incredible growth and expansion of the ports during his tenure. From the time he joined GPA as Chief Operating Officer in 2011 until today as CEO, revenues have increased 213%, container volumes are up 90%, and Roll-on/Roll-off volumes are up 60%.

Lynch thanked the Georgia Ports employees, the GPA Board of Directors and past leaders of the port whose decision-making, investment and long-term vision enabled the port to adapt to changing market conditions, grow and make long-term investments.

He also thanked Governor Kemp, Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, Jon Burns, the Georgia Legislature and all the other agencies whose partnership and support of Georgia Ports has been essential to the port’s trajectory and economic impact.

“We have been blessed with talented, dedicated people at GPA and with business partners who defined our service levels, enabling our customers to succeed and grow. I’m proud of our people, thankful for our customers and confident in the port and inland infrastructure we’ve built. We’re never done growing,” commented Mr. Lynch with a smile.

“Georgia has been chosen the best state to do business for 13 consecutive years. This environment combined with our port master plan is designed to create a better, stronger playbook for ports and supply chains. Our $5 billion investment in future port infrastructure is the largest in the nation and a reassuring roadmap to customers which comes on the heels of our $4.13 billion investment the last ten years in port and inland infrastructure. We play the long game here,” added Georgia Ports Authority Chairman Alec Poitevint.

The $2.3 billion Savannah Container Terminal is the latest step in an extensive infrastructure investment and renovation program which includes the $1.6 billion upgrade of the Ocean Terminal in the Port of Savannah from 200,000 TEUs capacity to 1.75 million TEUs, expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

Kevin Price, the future successor to Mr. Lynch, spoke about the future growth plans for port and inland capacity, sharing updates on Ocean Terminal, the Talmadge Bridge, the Savannah Harbor widening and deepening project and the Gainesville Inland Port. He thanked the Georgia Dept. of Transportation for their partnership and the multiple projects that strengthened the port’s growth with expanded freight corridors.