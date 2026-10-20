ATA recognizes trucking’s champions with 2026 Mike Russell Image Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From promoting highway safety to creating career opportunities and tackling industry challenges, trucking’s advocates are finding ways to make a difference — and their efforts are getting national recognition.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) honored two organizations and one professional truck driver with its 2026 Mike Russell Trucking Image Awards during the association’s annual Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE) Monday, Oct. 19.

The awards recognize outstanding efforts to enhance the image of the trucking industry.

“The Mike Russell Award recognizes the individuals and organizations who take ownership of trucking’s story and share it with authenticity, passion, and purpose,” said Nikki Thomas, vice president of industry affairs for ATA.

“From solving problems to serving as trucking ambassadors to creating career opportunities, this year’s honorees have found powerful ways to elevate our industry,” she continued. “Their efforts remind us that every positive story told about this industry helps strengthen public understanding of the essential role trucking plays in America.”

Sponsored by Great West, An Old Republic Company, the Mike Russell Trucking Image Award recognizes individuals, motor carriers and trucking organizations that demonstrate the industry’s professionalism, commitment to safety and essential role in the nation’s economy.

“The recipients of this year’s Mike Russell Award exemplify the very best of trucking,” said Dan Horvath, ATA’s COO. “By educating the public, championing important causes, and creating opportunities for others, they have helped shine a spotlight on the professionalism and dedication that define our industry. Their efforts are strengthening trucking’s image and helping build a stronger future for our industry.”

This year’s honorees are:

Trucking Association Executives Council Task Force;

Steve Brand, a professional truck Driver for FedEx Freight; and

Conversion Interactive Agency.

“The Mike Russell Trucking Image Award honors individuals who are dedicated to advancing a positive image of the trucking industry, and Great West, An Old Republic Company, is proud to support that mission,” said Steve Ponder, senior vice president of Great West. “The work of past and future recipients helps showcase the professionalism, innovation, and impact of trucking, strengthening public perception and appreciation of our industry for years to come.”

About this year’s winners

Trucking Association Executives Council Task Force

In the Association and Organization category, ATA recognized the TAEC Task Force for addressing industry challenges and developing solutions intended to improve safety, accountability and public confidence in trucking.

The task force developed the report Trucking Resurgence: The Fight for Fairness and Safety, outlining grassroots-driven proposals to combat domestic and international fraud, strengthen safety enforcement and address carriers, brokers and electronic logging device (ELD) providers that exploit regulatory loopholes.

The group also helped state trucking associations communicate a unified message and advocate for solutions within their respective states.

According to ATA, the task force’s efforts support responsible trucking businesses while reinforcing the industry’s commitment to safety, integrity and accountability.

Steve Brand

In the Driver/Owner-Operator category, ATA honored Steve Brand, a 37-year trucking veteran who has spent 30 years with FedEx Freight following seven years as an over-the-road driver.

With 4.9 million safe driving miles, Brand serves as an America’s Road Team Captain and a member of the FedEx Freight Road Team, educating the public about trucking and promoting highway safety.

His honors include two appearances at the National Truck Driving Championships, recognition as the 2024 Ohio Driver of the Year and selection as a 2026 TA Petro Citizen Driver honoree.

Brand’s industry outreach extends to events such as Dayton Touch a Truck, Share the Road, Safety Drive for a Cure and Make-A-Wish fundraisers. He also hosts the Truckers’ Voice podcast and serves as a Truckers Against Trafficking ambassador.

Through these activities, Brand helps educate the public, support charitable causes and encourage greater appreciation for professional truck drivers.

Conversion Interactive Agency

In the Industry Supplier/Allied Member category, ATA recognized Conversion Interactive Agency for more than three decades of work in driver recruitment, workforce development, education and community engagement.

According to information provided by ATA, the agency’s efforts have generated nearly 5 million driver leads and helped facilitate more than 56,000 hires, connecting trucking companies with prospective employees.

In addition to its recruitment activities, Conversion participates in community service initiatives and supports employee development.

The company has also been recognized as one of Tennessee’s Top Workplaces for nine consecutive years, reflecting its emphasis on employee engagement and workplace culture.