Sapp Bros. celebrates 55 years with TAT donation

OMAHA, Neb. — Sapp Bros. is embracing its mission to bless and serve through multiple fundraising campaigns, raising more than $275,000 for charitable causes so far this year in honor of its 55 years in business.

“At Sapp Bros., we believe we exist to bless and serve our teammates, our customers and our communities,” said Andy Richard, CEO of Sapp Bros. “A big thank you to our committed and dedicated teammates and our loyal customers that make it possible for us to partner with the charitable organizations that we believe are in the business of blessing and serving others.”

Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT)

With a $25,000 company match, more than $74,000 was raised for TAT. In conjunction with the company’s annual Customer Appreciation Days during September, Travel Center guests were invited to round up their purchases or make flat donations to the organization that offers essential training to transportation workers on how to recognize and report human trafficking.

Other Charitable Giving

During the company’s anniversary celebration, each of the 18 Sapp Bros. Travel Centers participated in a campaign to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Along with a corporate contribution, Sapp Bros. raised and donated more than $73,000 to the organization.

Travel Centers also featured a designated charity fuel pump benefiting local nonprofit organizations. Every Wednesday in June, proceeds from the selected pump were donated to a nonprofit organization. In total, over $30,000 was donated during the promotion.

Organizations receiving donations were:

Angels Among Us.

Camp Hobe.

Cancer League of Colorado.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Cops 4 Cancer.

Couture for Cancer.

Emily Whitehead Foundation.

Fremont Health Foundation.

Grace Foundation Grand Island.

Hope Lodge SLC.

Shenandoah Medical Center Cancer Support.

Wings of Hope.

“Sapp Bros. capped off a month of giving with a fundraising campaign during its annual Sapp Brothers Memorial Golf Outing on June 29,” the company said. “Donations were raised for Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to the children or spouses of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders. In all, $100,000 was donated to Folds of Honor.”