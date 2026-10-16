ATA welcomes $200 million for truck parking in 12 states

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is welcoming the U.S. Department of Transportation’s $200 million investment in truck parking projects across the country, which represents a significant victory for highway safety, supply chain efficiency and America’s professional truck drivers.

The funding, announced by USDOT Sec. Sean Duffy, will support 14 truck parking projects in 12 states through the INFRA grant program.

“Truck parking is not simply a matter of convenience. It is a critical safety and supply chain issue that affects every truck driver and every motorist on our highways,” said Henry Hanscom, ATA chief advocacy & public affairs officer. “We applaud Secretary Duffy and USDOT for making this significant investment and following through on a longstanding commitment to address one of trucking’s most persistent challenges. These projects will help hardworking professional drivers find places to rest when they need it, improve the efficiency of freight movement and make our roads safer for everyone.”

States Receiving Funding

Among the projects receiving funding are truck parking expansions in Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. The investments will create hundreds of new parking spaces along major freight corridors and at key freight facilities.

According to a USDOT study, 98% of truck drivers regularly experience problems locating safe parking. An analysis by the American Transportation Research Institute found that the average driver sacrifices 56 minutes of drive time per day. This results in $6,813 in lost wages for truck drivers each year.

“Professional drivers deserve to know a safe parking space will be available at the end of their shift,” Hanscom said. “USDOT’s announcement demonstrates meaningful progress, and more remains to be done. ATA will continue working with Congress and the administration to expand truck parking capacity nationwide and ensure drivers have the infrastructure they need to keep America’s economy moving.”

Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act

ATA has endorsed the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, introduced by Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Angie Craig (D-MN), which would authorize $755 million in competitive grant funding to expand commercial truck parking capacity across the United States. Similarly, the BUILD America 250 Act, legislation proposed to reauthorize the nation’s surface transportation programs, would authorize $750 million over the next five years for the construction of truck parking.

“Additionally, following ATA’s sustained advocacy, Congress approved $200 million for truck parking as part of the fiscal year 2026 appropriations package,” ATA said. “Under the leadership of Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee chairman Steve Womack (R-AR), Congress is working to approve an additional $200 million for truck parking in the upcoming fiscal year funding bill.”

According to ATA, the USDOT announcement builds on previous federal investments in truck parking and reflects growing recognition among policymakers that addressing the truck parking shortage is essential to improving transportation safety, supporting supply chains and strengthening the nation’s freight network.