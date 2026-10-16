ATRI names Page Siplon as next president and COO

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Board of Directors of the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is announcing the selection of Page Siplon as its next president and COO.

“I’m incredibly excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead ATRI and build on the remarkable work Rebecca and her team have done over the years,” Siplon said. “I’ve always believed that trucking is the common denominator of our economy. Our nation simply cannot function without it. ATRI has earned a level of respect and trust throughout our industry that is truly special, and looking ahead, I see tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation, broaden our reach and find new ways to put our research to work for the trucking industry and the economy that relies on it.”

Siplon will join ATRI in November, working alongside current ATRI president Rebecca Brewster to ensure a seamless leadership transition before succeeding her upon her retirement in February 2027 after serving more than three decades with ATRI.

Page Siplon

Siplon brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning private industry, economic development, public policy, and military service. Most recently, he served as CEO of TeamOne Logistics, where he led the organization for more than a decade, guiding its growth and expanding its capabilities. His leadership focused extensively on the trucking workforce, driver recruitment and retention, safety and the operational challenges facing motor carriers.

Prior to joining TeamOne, Siplon spent more than a decade leading logistics and innovation initiatives for the State of Georgia. As executive director of the Georgia Center of Innovation for Logistics, he worked with industry and government leaders to advance freight transportation initiatives and strengthen Georgia’s logistics competitiveness.

Siplon also founded and led the nationally recognized Georgia Logistics Summit, which grew to become one of the nation’s largest logistics conferences. He later assumed leadership of Georgia’s broader Centers of Innovation program, overseeing six strategic industry sectors statewide. Siplon’s industry leadership also extended to the national level, where he served as Vice Chairman of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness, helping inform national discussions on transportation, logistics, and supply chain policy.

Expanding a Strong Foundation

“Page brings a unique combination of executive leadership, a track record of building public-private partnerships, and a deep understanding of the transportation industry,” said Brenda Neville, Iowa Motor Truck Association president and CEO, and ATRI Search Committee chair. “We are excited to welcome Page to ATRI and believe his experience, collaborative approach, and leadership will help the organization build on its strong foundation and continue delivering meaningful value to the trucking industry.”

Rebecca Brewster

“I have known Page since his tenure with the Georgia Center of Innovation for Logistics, and I am excited to have him join the ATRI team and work with me and our staff on the leadership transition,” Brewster said. “Page’s leadership will be vital to carrying ATRI’s research mission forward at a time when trucking faces increasingly complex decisions. In the years ahead, credible independent research will be essential to helping our industry navigate change, improve safety and make informed decisions.”