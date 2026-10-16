ACERTUS launches new fuel card for carriers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — ACERTUS is launching the ACERTUS Fuel Card, available to all qualifying ACERTUS carriers and powered by AtoB.

“Fuel is one of the largest and most volatile expenses our carrier partners manage, and rising prices are pressuring their margins more than ever,” said Michael DeLuca, CEO, ACERTUS. “The ACERTUS Fuel Card puts immediate, measurable savings and stronger financial controls directly in carriers’ hands. When our carriers operate more efficiently, our entire network and our customers benefit.”

The ACERTUS Fuel Card helps carriers reduce fuel costs and protect against unauthorized purchases.

Qualifications

Carriers may qualify for one of two ACERTUS Fuel Card options:

The Fleet Card, which offers a weekly credit line.

The Cash Card, a prepaid card that functions like a debit card.

Accessible to carriers of all sizes, both of the program’s cards can be used for fuel as well as other vehicle-related expenses, including maintenance, tires and tools.

The ACERTUS Fuel Card is accepted wherever Mastercard is accepted.

“Discounts are available through the AtoB fuel discount network at more than 4,000 truck stops and 30,000 fuel stations nationwide,” ACERTUS said. “Cardholders save an average of 45 cents per gallon, with discounts of up to $2 per gallon and no cap on discounted gallons.”

AtoB Online Portal

Through the AtoB online portal and mobile app, fleet managers can monitor fuel consumption and purchases in real time, and drivers can locate lower-cost fuel along their routes. Customizable spending controls and advanced fraud protection give operations teams oversight from anywhere. For fleets with connected telematics, these features include alerts that flag transactions when a vehicle is not present and automatic blocking of fuel purchases that exceed a vehicle’s tank capacity. The app is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“Carriers are the backbone of the ACERTUS network, and fuel is where they feel cost pressure the most,” said Vignan Velivela, co-founder and CEO, AtoB. “We built AtoB to give fleets of every size the same savings, controls and visibility the largest carriers rely on. Partnering with ACERTUS puts those tools directly in the hands of the carriers who keep its customers’ vehicles moving.”

Carriers in the ACERTUS network, and those looking to join, can learn more and apply for the ACERTUS Fuel Card here.