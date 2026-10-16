Averitt earns top Southern carrier honors in 2026 Mastio LTL Study

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has earned top recognition in Mastio & Company’s 2026 LTL Carrier Study, ranking as the highest-performing Southern LTL carrier and among the leading LTL carriers nationwide.

“These results are especially meaningful because they reflect the experiences and opinions of our customers,” said Barry Blakely, Averitt’s president and COO. “Our associates work every day to make it easier for customers to do business with Averitt and deliver the consistent service they depend on. We are grateful for their trust and proud of the teamwork behind this recognition.”

Averitt was named the top Southern carrier and ranked second nationally for both overall performance and likelihood to be recommended.

“Customer feedback was especially strong, with more than eight in 10 respondents recommending Averitt and virtually none rating the company negatively,” Averitt said.

2026 LTL Carrier Study

Mastio’s 22nd Edition LTL Carrier Study is based on interviews with 1,647 customers who provided approximately 5,300 carrier observations. The research evaluates customer perceptions of carrier performance, value and likelihood to recommend.

“Averitt’s 2026 results reflect a high level of confidence among the customers who evaluated its service,” said Kevin Huntsman, president of Mastio & Company. “Its top ranking among Southern carriers and strong national performance demonstrate a continued commitment to service quality and customer relationships.”

The study identified ease of doing business, trustworthiness, problem resolution, responsiveness and timely customer service among the factors most closely associated with customers’ willingness to recommend a carrier.

The 2026 results continue Averitt’s long-standing record of recognition in Mastio’s annual LTL carrier study