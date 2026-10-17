One person injured in Idaho crash involving 18-wheeler.

GOODING, Idaho – One person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck.

Idaho State Police (ISP) stated in a media release that it is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday afternoon at approximately 12:51 p.m., on State Highway 46 near milepost 108, in Gooding County.

ISP said a 73-year-old male from Richfield was traveling southbound in a 2020 GMC Sierra hauling a horse trailer on State Highway 46. A 2002 International semi-truck was headed southbound, driven by an 18-year-old male from Burley on State Highway 46 when it swerved to avoid stopped traffic while the 2020 GMC Sierra was turning left into a veterinary office. The semi-truck struck the GMC Sierra.

The driver of the GMC was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the International Semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Sierra was not wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately five hours.