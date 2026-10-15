ATS names Mike Omann vice president of enterprise sales

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Anderson Trucking Service (ATS) is naming Mike Omann vice president of enterprise sales, effective Sept. 29.

The appointment marks Omann’s return to ATS after previously spending more than 14 years with the company.

“What excites me most about Mike’s return is his deep knowledge of ATS combined with his broad industry perspective,” said Jeff Potthoff, senior vice president of enterprise sales, ATS. “He understands how to bring different parts of the organization together around customer needs, and I’m confident he will make an immediate impact.”

In the role, Omann will represent ATS across multiple business areas rather than a single division. His initial focus will be on expanding enterprise relationships across logistics, intermodal, managed transportation, LTL and warehousing, while helping customers access the broader capabilities of ATS. For customers, that means gaining a senior-level contact who can understand their transportation needs and bring the right teams together to support them.

Mike Omann

According to ATS, Omann’s transportation career includes more than 14 years with ATS, where he held leadership roles across customer service, account management, and business development. Most recently, he served as senior sales director at Uber Freight, where he worked with several of its largest enterprise customers. That experience gave Omann additional perspective on the transportation marketplace, technology, capacity and complex enterprise solutions, which he now brings back to ATS.

“I came back to ATS because I believe in the people, the culture, and the pride this organization takes in serving customers and drivers,” Omann said. “Our teams have built tremendous trust with customers. I’m excited to build on that trust and connect customers with more of what ATS can bring to the table, from capacity and technology to the expertise across our organization. It’s about understanding each customer’s business and bringing the right solutions together to help solve their toughest transportation and supply chain challenges.”