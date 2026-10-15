Learning Bytes: CarriersEdge brings interactive learning to short-form driver training

MARKHAM, Ontario — CarriersEdge is launching Learning Bytes, a new series of interactive driver training modules designed for situations where fleets need to address a specific skill or reinforce previous training without assigning a complete course.

Each module can be completed in less than 10 minutes while still providing interactive learning and knowledge checks, giving fleets a short-form training option without relying on passive video.

“Not every situation calls for a full-length course, but fleets should not have to sacrifice quality for brevity,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO, CarriersEdge. “Learning Bytes gives fleets that option without giving up the interaction and accountability good online training requires.”

The initial launch of Learning Bytes will include 34 Bytes in English and 20 in French, with course Bytes in Spanish coming soon. More Bytes will be added to support the entire CarriersEdge course catalog.

Ways Fleets Can Use Learning Bytes

Learning Bytes give fleets a flexible way to deliver targeted training when a full course isn’t necessary.

Examples include:

A driver has a specific dashcam event – Assign targeted reinforcement related to the behavior.

A fleet identifies a recurring seasonal issue – Use a Byte to provide a quick refresher on relevant driving or safety practices before conditions change.

A safety manager holds a driver meeting – Use a Byte to introduce a topic and give drivers a starting point for a discussion.

A driver previously completed a full training course – Assign a Byte to reinforce a key concept without requiring the driver to repeat the entire course.

Part of a Complete Training Solution

Learning Bytes add another element to the total training solutions package provided by CarriersEdge that also includes:

Detailed, industry-specific content: More than 215 hours of custom-built content based on interactive learning practices across topics including compliance, safety, driving skills, injury prevention, wellness, customer service and more.

More than 215 hours of custom-built content based on interactive learning practices across topics including compliance, safety, driving skills, injury prevention, wellness, customer service and more. Pre-Populated Surveys: CarriersEdge allows customers to create custom surveys for drivers and non-drivers alike in its system or use templates with pre-populated questions that can be modified or removed as needed.

CarriersEdge allows customers to create custom surveys for drivers and non-drivers alike in its system or use templates with pre-populated questions that can be modified or removed as needed. Baseline Tests: Standalone tests are available that allow fleets to identify where a driver’s knowledge gaps are before assigning training.

Standalone tests are available that allow fleets to identify where a driver’s knowledge gaps are before assigning training. Put it into Practice (PiiPTM): Based on best practices uncovered through the Best Fleets to Drive For program, each PiiP provides ideas for additional activities that can be used to reinforce or supplement online training.