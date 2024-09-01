TheTrucker.com
Averitt named 2024 Workplace Giving Partner of the Year for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

By Dana Guthrie -
Averitt Express has been named the 2024 Workplace Giving Partner of the Year by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the fourth time. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt Express has been named the 2024 Workplace Giving Partner of the Year by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“This is the fourth time Averitt has been recognized with this award, previously receiving this distinction in 1999, 2010, and 2020,” Averitt Express said in a media release. “The award highlights Averitt’s over 30-year partnership with St. Jude and its continuous support through initiatives such as the Team Up Community Challenge, which matches associate community service hours with a financial contribution to Averitt’s charitable-giving organization, Averitt Cares for Kids.”

The prestigious award, presented as part of the ALSAC/St. Jude Volunteer Awards Dinner, honors corporate partners, individual volunteers, and donors from across the country.

“We are incredibly proud to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to develop cures for children’s diseases,” said Gary Sasser, Averitt chairman and CEO. “This award is a testament to the generosity of our associates, and we look forward to continuing our support for many years to come.”

According to the release, Averitt has also donated tens of thousands of Hot Wheels toys and Play-Doh to the hospital over the past two years. The $1,500,001 donation from Averitt associates last year set a record as the largest employee-generated donation in the hospital’s history to date. 

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

