Averitt named 2024 Workplace Giving Partner of the Year for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt Express has been named the 2024 Workplace Giving Partner of the Year by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“This is the fourth time Averitt has been recognized with this award, previously receiving this distinction in 1999, 2010, and 2020,” Averitt Express said in a media release. “The award highlights Averitt’s over 30-year partnership with St. Jude and its continuous support through initiatives such as the Team Up Community Challenge, which matches associate community service hours with a financial contribution to Averitt’s charitable-giving organization, Averitt Cares for Kids.”

The prestigious award, presented as part of the ALSAC/St. Jude Volunteer Awards Dinner, honors corporate partners, individual volunteers, and donors from across the country.

“We are incredibly proud to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to develop cures for children’s diseases,” said Gary Sasser, Averitt chairman and CEO. “This award is a testament to the generosity of our associates, and we look forward to continuing our support for many years to come.”