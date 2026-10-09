Cargo theft survey reveals security gaps as identity fraud grows

Cargo thieves are finding increasingly sophisticated ways to steal freight, but a new industry survey suggests many companies may not be adequately prepared to prevent theft or respond when it occurs.

According to a report released Sept. 29 by shipment visibility technology provider Tive, identity-based fraud was the most commonly identified method of cargo theft among survey respondents who could determine how their most recent theft occurred.

The report, Cargo Theft Prevention in the Age of AI, is based on responses from 442 supply chain, transportation, operations, security and executive leaders across North America, Europe and Latin America.

Of respondents who could identify the primary method behind their most recent cargo theft, 55% cited identity-based fraud, including fictitious pickups and the use of fraudulent credentials. Thirty percent specifically identified synthetic or AI-generated identities, while 24% cited physical trailer breaches, break-ins or hijackings.

The findings highlight a growing concern for the freight industry: Cargo can be stolen without thieves ever breaking into a trailer.

Security planning falls short

While technology is playing an increasingly important role in protecting shipments, the survey identified gaps in basic security preparedness.

Only 26% of respondents reported having a formal cargo theft response plan and recovery process. Just 20% had established protocols for coordinating with law enforcement.

In addition, only 37% said their organizations had fully integrated cybersecurity and cargo security operations.

That distinction is becoming increasingly important as thieves use fraudulent documentation, stolen identities and other digital tactics to gain access to freight.

The survey also found that 67% of organizations had formally trained or briefed employees on recognizing AI-driven fraud within the preceding six months.

Monitoring and recovery

Tive’s research suggests companies using active shipment monitoring report better cargo recovery outcomes than those relying on information available only after an incident.

Among organizations using active monitoring, 45% reported recovering more than half of their stolen cargo during the preceding 12 months, compared with 30% of those relying on passive monitoring.

Companies using active monitoring also reported responding more quickly to potential theft. Seventy-two percent typically responded to an alert or theft indicator within 60 minutes, compared with 55% of organizations using passive monitoring.

However, Tive acknowledged that its findings are based on self-reported information and show associations between security practices and outcomes, rather than proving that particular technologies caused better recovery results.

How much control should AI have?

Artificial intelligence is already part of cargo security operations for many of the companies surveyed.

Eighty-three percent reported using AI in cargo security, with route deviation detection, driver identity verification and automated shipment alerts among the most common applications.

The survey also examined how much authority companies are willing to give AI when potential security threats arise.

Eighty-four percent of respondents said they would trust AI to perform at least one cargo security function without prior human approval.

Forty-two percent would allow AI to independently detect or flag route deviations, while 40% would permit autonomous shipment monitoring and alerts.

More significantly, 30% said they would allow AI to place a shipment on hold, escalate an alert to law enforcement or both without first obtaining human approval.

Those responses reflect willingness to delegate decisions, not necessarily technology already being used.

A changing security landscape

The survey found that 78% of participating organizations had changed or adjusted their cargo security approach in late 2025 or early 2026.

The report also underscores the potential financial consequences of cargo theft. Nearly one-third of respondents estimated that a single incident costs at least $100,000, while 9% reported annual cargo theft impacts of $1 million or more.

Tive’s survey included respondents from multiple industries and regions, with 55% based in North America. The findings should not be interpreted as representative of U.S. motor carriers specifically.

The complete report, Cargo Theft Prevention in the Age of AI, is available, free of charge, at tive.com/2026-cargo-theft-survey.