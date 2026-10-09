The heaviest load a trucker carries may be invisible

World Mental Health Day: It’s time to take care of the part no one can see

October 10 is World Mental Health Day, and I think it’s a good reminder to talk about something we still don’t talk about enough in trucking — mental health.

Life on the road can be lonely. Even if you’re talking to people throughout the day, you can still spend an incredible amount of time alone with your own thoughts. Add in traffic, deadlines, being away from family, poor sleep, financial pressures, health concerns and the everyday stress of trucking, and that load can get pretty heavy.

But somewhere along the way, we’ve convinced ourselves that being strong means pushing through: Keep driving. Keep working. Keep going. Deal with it later.

Until later catches up with us.

Truck drivers understand preventative maintenance better than almost anyone. You wouldn’t intentionally run your truck into the ground and then act surprised when something breaks. You pay attention to the sounds, the warning lights, the tires, the fluids and all those little signs telling you something needs attention.

But how often do we give ourselves that same consideration?

Maybe you haven’t been sleeping well. Maybe everything is irritating you lately. Maybe you don’t feel like talking to anyone. Maybe the things you normally enjoy don’t sound enjoyable anymore. Maybe you’re eating differently, drinking more, constantly exhausted, anxious, overwhelmed or just don’t feel like yourself.

Those are warning lights too.

And here’s something I’ve learned through my own life and through more than 25 years working in health and wellness: Mental health and physical health aren’t two separate things.

When I’m stressed, I feel it in my body. I sleep differently. I breathe differently. I hold tension differently. I make different choices. And when I stop moving my body, that affects how I feel mentally too.

Everything is connected.

That’s one of the reasons I’m such a believer in movement for mental health. No, I’m not saying a walk or a few stretches replaces therapy, medication or professional help when those things are needed. But movement is one tool that is available to almost all of us.

And drivers, this does NOT mean you need to find a gym and work out for an hour.

Get out of the truck and walk for 10 minutes. Stretch beside your truck. Take a few deep breaths and actually let your ribs expand. Do 10 squats. Put your phone down and stand outside for five minutes. Turn on a song you love. Move your body simply because it feels good to move.

Sometimes when our mind feels stuck, moving our body can be one way to help ourselves get unstuck.

And please don’t underestimate connection.

Call someone. Check on another driver. Have an actual conversation with your spouse, your friend, your kids or someone you trust. And when someone asks, “How are you doing?” maybe you don’t always have to automatically answer, “Fine.”

I use a phrase in my own life all the time: Make the next right decision. I think that applies here too.

You don’t have to figure out your entire life today. You don’t have to completely overhaul your health. And you definitely don’t have to have all the answers.

What is the next right decision? Maybe it’s getting out and walking instead of sitting for another 20 minutes. Maybe it’s going to bed instead of scrolling. Maybe it’s eating an actual meal. Maybe it’s calling someone. Maybe it’s finally making the appointment you’ve been putting off.

Or maybe the next right decision is simply admitting that things haven’t felt right lately, and that you could use some help.

That counts too.

So this World Mental Health Day, check in with yourself. But also check in with the people around you. Sometimes the person who seems like they have everything together is carrying a load no one else can see.

We spend a lot of time talking about taking care of the truck, protecting the load, meeting the deadline and getting safely to the next destination.

Just don’t forget about the person sitting behind the wheel.

Your health is your greatest asset — and that includes the parts of your health no one else can see.

Keep moving. Keep talking. Keep checking in. And keep making the next right decision.