Marina Ivanov and trucking: The career that found her

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has named Marina Ivanov as its October 2026 Member of the Month. Ivanov is the CEO and co-founder of Apex Transit Solutions.

Ivanov’s father was an owner-operator, and she spent her summers riding around the country with him. Those trips gave her an early look at the realities professional drivers face, from long days and tight deadlines to the stress of life on the road and limited access to truck parking and basic facilities. After seeing those challenges up close, Ivanov initially envisioned a future for herself outside of trucking.

An unexpected detour

Years later, when the housing market became increasingly difficult, Ivanov, along with her husband — who was a general contractor at the time — knew it was time to make a change.

Her husband got his CDL, they found a way to purchase one truck, and in 2012, they started Apex Transit Solutions alongside her father. Ivanov started out helping with invoicing but quickly found herself immersed in every aspect of the business, from driver files and safety to compliance, systems and technology.

In those early years, there often wasn’t anyone else to call, so she learned to find the answers herself. She researched regulations she didn’t understand, figured out systems the business needed and worked through problems as they arose. More than anything, those experiences taught her resourcefulness and that she didn’t need to have every answer, but she did need to be willing to find it, ask for help and keep moving forward.

She joined the business full time in 2015 and as she puts it, “I didn’t pursue a career in transportation, the career pursued me.”

Learning to lead

Ivanov’s role grew alongside Apex eventually requiring her to shift from being the person who stepped in to solve every problem herself to building a team and trusting others to lead. Today, as CEO, her focus is largely on Apex’s people, customers, strategy, relationships and direction, but her experience across virtually every part of the business keeps her connected to what is happening on the ground.

Leading Apex through multiple freight cycles has continued to test Ivanov’s ability to adapt, from periods when the business was growing faster than they could keep up with to seasons when every decision carried more weight.

Those experiences have taught her that resilience isn’t about pretending everything is fine but recognizing when something isn’t working and being willing to change direction. She applies that same mindset to her own growth, intentionally surrounding herself with people she can learn from through industry associations, conferences, mentorship and her network, while also looking outside of transportation for new approaches to leadership, technology and business.

The most rewarding parts of Ivanov’s career are found in the quiet moments such as walking into the office and seeing a team of people building careers and supporting their families through a company that started with one truck.

“There was no big master plan in 2012, and we were trying to survive,” she says. “Every once in a while, I have to stop, look around and remind myself we actually built this and I don’t take that for granted.”

Relationships matter

The most significant lesson Ivanov has learned throughout her career is that relationships win every time.

Though rates, markets and technology will change, she understands now more than ever that relationships are what will carry you — customers remember how you communicated when something went wrong, drivers remember when you had their back and employees remember how you treated them during difficult seasons.

Among the people who have shaped Ivanov most are her daughters, who influence both the leader she wants to be and what keeps her moving through demanding seasons. She wants them to see a woman who works hard, takes risks, owns her mistakes and continues moving forward when things get difficult.

She has also drawn from mentors and friends throughout the industry who have challenged her, opened doors and shared their own experiences along the way. Together with the responsibility she feels toward the drivers, employees and families who depend on Apex, those relationships continue to give her perspective on why the work matters.

Recognition and connection

Ivanov has received recognitions including the 100 Women to KNOW Award and the Crowns of Enterprise Rising Star Award, as well as other honors for entrepreneurship and leadership. She has also had opportunities to serve the industry through organizations including the North Carolina Trucking Association and Women in Manufacturing.

“I’m grateful for every recognition,” she said. “However, I’m most proud when the recognition creates an opportunity to talk about Apex, our team, our drivers and the industry that gave my family so much.”

While Ivanov is relatively new to being actively involved with WIT, attending WIT On the Road this summer quickly sparked her interest in becoming more engaged with the organization. Since then, Apex has expanded its involvement through a corporate membership, and she has begun building relationships with other women across the WIT community.

During WIT’s 2026 Accelerate! Conference & Expo, set for Oct. 25-28 in Dallas, Ivanov will speak on one of her favorite topics: The Power of Connection: Why Networking Matters and How to Do It Right.

Looking ahead, Ivanov wants to continue growing as a leader while building a company that doesn’t depend on her involvement in every decision. For her, that means learning to step back, trust the people around her and give them room to lead. She also plans to be more intentional about using her voice outside of Apex through speaking, mentoring, industry advocacy and creating opportunities for other women.

At the same time, she wants Apex to continue growing, but not simply for the sake of getting bigger. Her focus is on growing the company with great people, strong relationships and a culture they can be proud of, while creating opportunities for the people around her to grow along with it.

Beyond the driver’s seat

Ivanov’s career may have taken an unexpected path, but she has learned to embrace opportunities that don’t always fit the original plan. Before entering transportation, she attended college to become a dental hygienist and admits she likely would have laughed if someone had told her she would one day be running a transportation company.

Outside of work, Ivanov prioritizes activities that allow her to recharge and stay grounded. Hot yoga, sauna sessions and cold plunges are among her favorite ways to reset, and her faith remains an important part of her life. She also enjoys rollerblading, which she says helps clear her head, and has recently taken up golf. Still a beginner, Ivanov is enjoying learning the game and admits her competitive nature has already made her determined to improve.

“Ask questions, build relationships and don’t be afraid to admit when you don’t know something,” says Ivanov to those entering the transportation industry.

“I certainly didn’t know everything when I started and I still don’t. This industry is full of people who are willing to help if you’re willing to listen and learn, so never underestimate the importance of relationships. How you treat people will follow you throughout your career,” she continued. “Be curious, be resourceful, keep your word and take care of people. The rest you can learn.”

This article originally appeared on the Women In Trucking Association’s blog. Republished with permission.