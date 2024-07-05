Challenger Motor Freight wins fleet safety, best fleet to drive for awards 

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — As part of the Fastfrate Group, Challenger Motor Freight, one of North America’s largest privately owned logistics and transportation companies, has been named as 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For award in the Large Carrier division.

This is the second win for Challenger in the Overall category (2022), and the sixth consecutive year the freighter has been named to the Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For list.

Challenger has also won the 2023 Truckload Carriers Association Annual Fleet Safety Award.

TCA’s Fleet Safety Award recognizes North American transportation companies that have shown an exceptional commitment to safety. Companies are recognized in six mileage-based divisions and are awarded based on the lowest annual accident frequency ratio per million miles. Challenger won 1st place in Division V.

Challenger Motor Freight has a staff of over 2,000 people, with a fleet of about 1,500 trucks and 3,300 trailers.

Since its inception in 1975, they have become one of the largest privately owned truckload carriers in Canada. Challenger has also been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies since 2007.Challenger Motor Freight has earned accolades for its exceptional service over the years, including six consecutive Top Fleet Employer awards from Trucking HR Canada.

In addition to its headquarters in Cambridge, Challenger Motor Freight has facilities in Montreal, Toronto, London, Mississauga, Vancouver, Detroit, Chicago and Long Beach.