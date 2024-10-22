Schneider platform unleashes ‘unprecedented new opportunities for owner-operators’

Schneider National is providing drivers and operators an enhanced platform for access to more freight options, according to a recent press release by the company.
Listed officially as Schneider National, Inc., known as a multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is enhancing how it conducts business with owner-operators with its game-changing Schneider FreightPower® platform. The newly expanded and updated platform offers owner-operators significantly more access to Schneider’s diverse range of freight options. It also includes easy-to-use functionality and search features designed to provide flexibility and help supercharge the owner-operator’s business operations, according to its release.
Schneider’s offerings to owner-operators with the opportunity to enhance revenue and strengthen business include:
- Increased access to freight: Owner-operators now have access to more of Schneider’s expansive freight offerings, including traditional owner-operator loads and other freight managed by Schneider.
- Enhanced features: Accessible on any device – mobile, desktop or tablet – the platform offers superior functionality and provides detailed load information, favorite searches and reload options for better planning and fewer deadheads.
- High drop and hook rate: Over 95% of the freight opportunities available to owner-operators on the platform are drop and hook shipments, which can help them increase their efficiency and productivity.
- Trip planning: Loads posted will now show road miles, a user-friendly change that can help owner-operators perform more accurate trip-planning.
“Collaborating with owner-operators is an important component in the success of our business and the reliable service we can provide customers, which is why the network has grown tremendously in the last 25 years,” said Schneider Senior Vice President and General Manager of Truckload and Mexico John Bozec. “We want to invest in tools that support owner-operators in running and growing their businesses. With Schneider FreightPower, they gain access to better load management, increasing their productivity and revenue potential.”
Schneider’s release stated it began testing this new facet of FreightPower with a pilot group of owner-operators already active on the platform. This approach enabled Schneider to collect valuable feedback, ensuring optimal results and functionality. Ultimately, the feedback helped create a user-friendly experience that saves owner-operators time and simplifies their path to success.
