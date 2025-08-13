Chris Herrman joins YMX Logistics as new CFO

HENDERSON, Nev. — Chris Herrman is joining YMX Logistics as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

“I’m thrilled to join YMX at this exciting moment,” Herrman said. “The company’s rapid growth, relentless focus on customers, and commitment to innovation are exactly the qualities that motivate me. I look forward to partnering with the executive team and board of directors to drive sustainable financial performance and strategic initiatives.”

According to YMX, Herrman brings more than 25 years of executive financial leadership in transportation and energy to help propel YMX’s continued expansion.

In his new role, Herrman will oversee accounting, budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting. He will also lead the integration of business systems and risk controls as YMX scales its U.S. footprint and broadens its service portfolio.

“Chris’s deep expertise in capital markets, M&A, and systems integration makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Matt Yearling, CEO, YMX. “His track record aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and customer-first culture.”

Prior to YMX Logistics, Herrman’s career includes CFO roles at Data Clean, SMBC Rail Services, and Mitsui Rail Capital, where he has demonstrated a successful track record in growing businesses both organically and through M&A, building teams, and leading organizations through capital and liquidity events. Herrman holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University..