TheTrucker.com
Business Equipment & Tech

Class 8 orders jump to a strong start in September according to ACT Research

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessEquipment & Tech   >   Class 8 orders jump to a strong start in September according to ACT Research
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Class 8 orders jump to a strong start in September according to ACT Research
ACT Research reports a strong start to Class 8 order season in September.

COLUMBUS, Ind. – ACT Research reports final North American Class 8 net orders totaled a strong 37,100 units in September, kicking off the beginning of “order season.”

According to a media release, while the top line flatters, the underlying numbers point to a bifurcated market with softness in tractors and considerable strength in vocational, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“Tractor orders were down 32% y/y at 17,000 units, as a weak for-hire market weighs down capital budgets. Vocational orders surged in September to 20,000 units and were up 71% y/y,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s President and Senior Analyst. “With production capacity constrained in recent years, lingering pent-up demand and string end markets—still-plentiful stimulus money from CHIPS, IRA, IIJA projects, construction in Mexico, and utility investments—provide strong tailwinds in vocational.”

Regarding backlog, Vieth also noted that the Class 8 backlog rose 10,600 units m/m in September to 116,034 units.

:Despite orders outpacing build for only the second time this year, the backlog-to-build ratio remained unchanged at 4.2 months on a nominal basis,” Vieth said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE