Class 8 orders jump to a strong start in September according to ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. – ACT Research reports final North American Class 8 net orders totaled a strong 37,100 units in September, kicking off the beginning of “order season.”

According to a media release, while the top line flatters, the underlying numbers point to a bifurcated market with softness in tractors and considerable strength in vocational, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“Tractor orders were down 32% y/y at 17,000 units, as a weak for-hire market weighs down capital budgets. Vocational orders surged in September to 20,000 units and were up 71% y/y,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s President and Senior Analyst. “With production capacity constrained in recent years, lingering pent-up demand and string end markets—still-plentiful stimulus money from CHIPS, IRA, IIJA projects, construction in Mexico, and utility investments—provide strong tailwinds in vocational.”

Regarding backlog, Vieth also noted that the Class 8 backlog rose 10,600 units m/m in September to 116,034 units.

Despite orders outpacing build for only the second time this year, the backlog-to-build ratio remained unchanged at 4.2 months on a nominal basis," Vieth said.