Clearly now available on the Geotab Marketplace

LONDON — Clearly Technologies is announcing Clearly is now available through Geotab’s Order Now program on the Geotab Marketplace in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK and the EU.

“AI is only as smart as the data you feed it,” said Danielle Walsh, founder and CEO of Clearly Technologies. “Give a model a dozen systems that don’t agree and output will reflect that. We fix the data first, then put agents to work on what it’s costing — and we don’t call it done until the saving is booked. Being on the Geotab Marketplace means fleets across North America and Europe can have access to a solution that will go from scattered data to savings they can prove, without changing the systems they already run.”

A typical enterprise fleet runs a dozen or more disconnected systems including telematics, fuel cards, maintenance, finance and others Fleet teams can spend hours reconciling the data, and those gaps can cost fleets an estimated $1,500 to $3,000 per light- and medium-duty vehicle a year, and more for heavy-duty trucks, according to Clearly’s analysis of customer engagements.

Available as an add-in through MyGeotab, it connects that data into one validated model, prices every opportunity in annual dollars and ranks it biggest-first. AI agents then flag what’s drifting, find the likely cause and route each fix to the right owner. Every saving is tracked and confirmed against a locked baseline, giving fleet managers a number they can take to the CFO.

Order Now Solutions

“Adding Clearly to the Geotab Marketplace through the Order Now program reflects our commitment to giving customers access to solutions that go beyond visibility and into action,” said Sarah Tatsis, senior vice president, revenue operations & solution partnerships at Geotab. “Clearly tackles the data quality problem that often sits behind fleet cost conversations, and making it available across five markets means operators can move from scattered systems to savings without changing anything about their existing setup.”

Clearly installs like any other Order Now solution. A MyGeotab administrator adds it once, and users open it from Add-Ins → Clearly with the MyGeotab login they already have, in their own language and units. Clearly reads data through the MyGeotab API and never writes back, and every user sees only the vehicles their clearance permits. Fuel-card, maintenance and finance data connects inside Clearly through supported integrations, file upload or a dedicated email inbox. There’s no new hardware and no change to the telematics setup.

Clearly is built for commercial fleets of 100 to 10,000+ vehicles across transport and logistics, distribution, field service and utilities.