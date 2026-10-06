Pre-employment screening: What drivers and carriers need to know

Safer hiring starts with better information. Here’s how PSP supports motor carriers and drivers

This month’s Ask the Attorney column was provided by Tyler Technologies

Hiring safe, qualified drivers is essential to every motor carrier’s success. A strong safety record protects more than the company’s reputation: It can support equipment uptime, reduce crash-related costs and legal exposure, help control insurance premiums and make the roads safer for everyone.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) helps motor carriers make more informed hiring decisions by providing access to a commercial driver applicant’s federally maintained crash and roadside inspection history.

Why PSP Matters

With the driver’s written consent, an authorized motor carrier can obtain a PSP record containing five years of crash data and three years of roadside inspection data from FMCSA’s Motor Carrier Management Information System.

Unlike a Motor Vehicle Record (MVR), which generally focuses on state-reported license status and convictions, a PSP record provides federal crash and inspection information. Used together, these resources can give employers a more complete picture of a driver applicant’s safety history.

PSP records can help motor carriers:

Identify crash and inspection patterns during pre-employment screening;

Make more informed and consistent hiring decisions;

Recognize areas where a driver may benefit from additional training; and

Strengthen their overall safety culture and risk-management practices.

PSP does not make hiring decisions or assign safety ratings to drivers. Instead, it provides objective information that employers can consider as part of a fair and comprehensive hiring process.

Recent PSP Enhancements

FMCSA has introduced several enhancements to make PSP information more transparent, useful and secure for drivers and motor carriers:

First-Name Variance Transparency

A driver’s first name may appear differently on an inspection or crash record because of a shortened name, alternate spelling, nickname or roadside data-entry variation.

PSP now provides greater transparency by displaying the first name as it was recorded at roadside. The report also identifies the information used to conduct the record search. This helps drivers and employers better understand why a name may appear differently and reduces potential confusion when reviewing a record.

45-Day Driver Candidate Monitoring

Driver Candidate Monitoring gives participating motor carriers an additional way to remain informed during the hiring process. An eligible PSP record can be monitored for 45 days from the original request date and time.

If the underlying record changes during that period, the employer is notified and can reorder the PSP record to review the updated information. This is especially helpful when hiring decisions, onboarding, background reviews, or start dates extend beyond the day the original report was requested.

Driver Candidate Monitoring does not continuously provide updated information. Instead, it alerts the employer that a change was detected so an updated record can be requested with the appropriate driver authorization.

Free PSP Monitoring for Drivers

Drivers can also enroll in the free PSP Monitoring service to stay informed about their own records. The service automatically monitors the driver’s PSP record and sends notifications when crash or inspection information is added, updated, or removed.

Enrolled drivers can receive email notifications and SMS text alerts. This gives drivers an opportunity to review changes, identify possible errors and use FMCSA’s DataQs system to request a review of potentially inaccurate data.

Monitoring helps drivers remain informed about the records prospective employers may see and better prepared for future employment opportunities.

Protecting Sensitive Driver Information

PSP’s optional PII Masking feature provides additional protection for sensitive driver information. When enabled by an authorized company user, the driver’s date of birth and commercial driver’s license number is partially masked.

This enhancement reduces the amount of sensitive information visible when PSP records are stored, shared, or reviewed internally while preserving the information needed to identify the driver and evaluate the report.

Safer Drivers Strengthen the Entire Operation

A safe driver contributes value across the organization. Fewer crashes and roadside violations can mean less equipment downtime, fewer costly repairs, stronger customer confidence and reduced legal and insurance exposure. Most importantly, careful screening and a strong safety culture help protect drivers, passengers and everyone sharing the road.

PSP provides meaningful information to motor carriers before making a hiring decision, while its driver-focused services provide greater transparency and help drivers take an active role in understanding their safety records.

To find more information about PSP, request a record or enroll in monitoring, visit psp.fmcsa.dot.gov or email [email protected].

The contents of this article are intended to convey general information only and not to provide legal advice or opinions. The contents of this article should not be construed as and should not be relied upon for legal advice in any particular circumstance or fact situation. The information presented may not reflect the most current legal developments. No action should be taken in reliance on the information contained in this article, and we disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the content to the fullest extent permitted by law. An attorney should be contacted for advice on specific legal issues. To contact Drivers Legal Plan, visit driverslegalplan.com.