CVSA transitions to new leadership for 2026-2027

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is transitioning to new leadership for 2026-2027.

Sgt. William Alarcon with the New Jersey State Police is the new president of the Alliance. Tpr. Robert “Beau” Wittkowski with the Iowa State Patrol is CVSA’s vice president. Richard Roberts with the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Transit is secretary. Maj. Erick McGuire with the Florida Highway Patrol has moved into the past president role.

Each year, CVSA Class I Members and Class II Local Members vote for the position of CVSA secretary at the CVSA Annual Conference and Exhibition. The secretary serves one year in that role while serving as chair of the CVSA Election Committee. Then, they will move up to the position of vice president of the Alliance and chair of the CVSA Finance Committee. The year after, that person will serve their one-year term as president. After that, they will serve three years as past president – making the entire obligation a six-year commitment.

Region and Membership Leaders

In addition, elections were held for the vice president position for Region IV, Region V, associate membership and local membership. The vice president will serve two years in that position before moving into the president role for two years – making the entire obligation a four-year commitment. The following region and membership leadership positions are now in place:

Capt. Kevin Adkins with the Montana Department of Transportation is president of Region IV. Members elected Lt. Kyle McKay with the Wyoming Highway Patrol into the Region IV vice president position.

Sgt. Matthew Bassett with Manitoba Motor Carrier Enforcement was elected vice president for Region V. Sgt. Bassett will serve one year in this role, filling the final year of Richard Roberts’ region vice president term, before becoming Region V president.

Ofc. Derek Malena with the Allen (Texas) Police Department is local membership president. Ofc. Jimmy Valenti with Cedar Hill (Texas) Police Department was elected local membership vice president.

Stephen Keppler with Scopelitis Transportation Consulting LLC is president of the Alliance’s associate membership. Bart Teeter with Bot Auto was elected to the position of associate membership vice president.

Additional Appointments

CVSA’s committee, program and council chairs are appointed into their position. The chair then selects their vice chair and secretary. The following program, council and committee leadership changes are now in effect:

Tpr. Jimmy Farley with the Nevada Highway Patrol is chair of the Level VI Inspection Program.

Tpr. Chase Livingston with the Arizona Department of Public Safety is chair of the Driver-Traffic Enforcement Committee.

Randy Salvatora with Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC is chair of the Commercial Vehicle Brake Manufacturers Council.

CVSA would like to thank the following members of leadership who devoted their time to serving the membership and whose terms expired this year, who retired or who stepped down from their leadership positions:

Russ Christoferson, formerly of the Montana Department of Transportation, was past president of the Alliance.

Brett Graves from Maverick Transportation LLC served as associate member president.

Master Tpr. Lew Thomas with the Colorado State Patrol chaired the PBBT Users Program.

Master Sgt. Todd Armstrong with the Illinois State Police was chair of the Level VI Inspection Program.

Greg Dvorchak with Hendrickson International chaired the Commercial Vehicle Brake Manufacturers Council.

View the full list of current leadership member here.