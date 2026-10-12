Registration now open for 2027 Best Fleets to Drive For education conference

MARKHAM, Ontario — Best Fleets to Drive For, the only North America-wide evaluation of the best workplaces in the trucking industry, is opening registration for their annual education and awards conference, taking place April 5-6, 2027, at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, Mo.

The Best Fleets to Drive For Education & Awards Conference gives trucking leaders a rare opportunity to see what the industry’s top-performing fleets are actually doing differently.

Built around the findings of the Best Fleets to Drive For program, the conference brings together fleet executives, safety leaders, HR professionals, and industry experts for two days of practical education and candid discussion. Attendees hear directly from winning fleets, dig into proprietary program data, and explore the strategies behind stronger safety programs, better training, improved driver experience, and more effective fleet operations.

“This conference is about building better fleets by sharing what we know is working,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “Not only do we dig into the insights from this year’s Best Fleets program, current and past winners share exactly what’s working for them today. And attendees leave with practical strategies they can apply in their own fleets.”

Sharing Insights

With thousands of fleet responses and driver surveys reviewed through each year’s scoring process, the conference provides a detailed look at what the top performers are doing to keep their drivers happy and productive.

Attendees will learn about emerging trends, innovative ideas and programs that are driving success.

Recognizing Winners

The event is also the place where the program will publicly recognize The Top 20 Best Fleets, along with the Hall of Fame and Fleets to Watch (honorable mentions) and unveil two overall winners in the “large” and “small” fleet categories, as well as an overall winner in the Hall of Fame category.

Event Details

The Education & Awards Conference will be held April 5-6 at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, MO, with preferred rates available at nearby hotels.

As an event focused on fleet education and recognition, vendor presence will be limited to our sponsors.

“Our sponsors have once again stepped up to support this event,” Jazrawy said. “TruckRight and Isaac make it possible for us to keep this event focused on education and recognition, and we greatly appreciate their support.”

Registration is now open and special Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time.

Anyone can register, you do not need to be a Best Fleets program participant to attend.

For more information, click here or follow on social media through the hashtag #BFCon27.

Nominations for the 2027 Best Fleets to Drive For are open through Oct. 31 at www.bf2df.com.