DAT: Spot rates cool as post-storm freight normalizes

By Dana Guthrie
DAT: Spot rates ease as post-storm freight normalizes; flatbed demand continues to build.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Spot truckload rates cool during the week of Feb. 8-15 as freight movement normalized after three weeks of weather-driven volatility.

According to DAT, load posts on DAT One declined sharply—particularly for refrigerated freight—as storm-related urgency faded.

Broker-to-Carrier 7-Day average Spot Rates

▼ Dry van: $2.43 per mile, down 2 cents week over week
▼ Refrigerated: $2.90 per mile, down 4 cents
▲ Flatbed: $2.60 per mile, up 2 cents

The total number of loads posted to the DAT One marketplace fell 11% to 3.37 million but remained well above last year’s Week 7 levels. Truck posts declined 9% to 207,468, further evidence of generally tight available capacity.

Dry Van

▼ Van loads: 1.46 million, down 13% week over week
▼ Van equipment: 148,403, down 9%
▼ Linehaul rate: $2.06 per mile, down 2 cents

Reefer

▼ Reefer loads: 645,877, down 33% week over week
▼ Reefer equipment: 37,099, down 14%
▼ Linehaul rate: $2.53 per mile, down 4 cents. The national average reefer linehaul rate remains 59 cents higher than the same week last year.

Flatbed

▲ Flatbed loads: 1.3 million, up 10% week over week
▼ Flatbed equipment: 21,966, down 5%
▲ Linehaul rate: $2.24 per mile, up 3 cents

Flatbed load posts rose for the fourth consecutive week, building on last week’s 10% gain,” said Dean Croke, industry analyst, DAT Freight & Analytics. “Over the past month, load-post volumes have increased steadily and now stand 74% higher year over year, reflecting solid demand for moving construction- and manufacturing-related freight.”

According to Croke, at $2.24 per mile, the national average 7-day flatbed linehaul rate was 26 cents higher year over year and 18 cents higher than the same week in 2018, before the freight recession in 2019 and later pandemic-driven volatility.

“One area to watch is energy-related flatbed freight and how soft oil prices may temper demand,” Croke said. “In the Permian Basin, the number of active drilling rigs is down 22% year over year, according to Baker Hughes, and truckers who specialize in moving heavy machinery, drill pipe, and other equipment are seeing backlogs evaporate.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

