ACT: Winter weather freezes used truck buyers

By Dana Guthrie -
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales contracted 11% m/m in January, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The drop was larger than expected based on historical seasonality, which called for a 6% m/m decrease,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “Auction sales saw an even pullback, shriveling 58% from December. Wholesale activity extended decline to a fourth month in January, shedding 12% m/m. Total reported January preliminary sales came in 31% off December’s pace. It seems reasonable to assume the numerous severe winter storms that pummeled much of the country may also have kept buyers out of used truck lots during the month.”

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT Research)

“The preliminary average retail price (same dealer sales) of used Class 8 trucks also pulled back in January, sliding 3.7% m/m to $54,966. Pricing outperformed seasonal expectations, which called for a 6% drop,” Tam said.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

