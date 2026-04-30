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DAT: Truck demand on spot market retreats in latest week

By Dana Guthrie -
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DAT: Truck demand on spot market retreats in latest week
Spot market truck demand cools in latest week.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Total load posts on DAT One slipped to 3.28 million during the week of April 19-25, down 2% from the prior week.

Truck posts fell faster—down 8% to 213,879—as carriers trimmed their availability on the load board to the lowest week 17 total on record.

Spot Rates are Outperforming Historical Averages

“Across all three equipment types, current spot-market pricing is roughly 25% higher than five-year averages (excluding pandemic-affected years), indicating a sustained, high-cost market environment,” said Dean Croke, industry analyst, DAT Freight & Analytics.

The national 7-day average broker-to-carrier spot van and reefer rates were essentially flat, while flatbed kept climbing on tighter capacity. The following are all-in rates, the amount paid by the broker to the carrier:

7-Day Average Broker-to-Carrier Spot Rates

— Dry van: $2.35 per mile, flat week over week
— Refrigerated: $2.71 per mile, flat
▲ Flatbed: $3.03 per mile, up 5 cents

Van: Load and Truck Posts Shifted Lower

▼ Van loads: 1,141,881, down 6% week over week
▼ Van equipment: 153,312, down 10%
— Linehaul rate: $1.99 per mile, flat week over week
▲ Load-to-truck ratio: 7.4, up from 7.1 the prior week

“The national weekly average linehaul van rate held firm at $1.99 per mile,” Croke said. “This is 25% higher year over year and 23% above the five-year average.”

Reefer: Capacity Tightened Sharply

▼ Reefer loads: 510,432, down 1% week over week
▼ Reefer equipment: 38,609, down 7%
— Linehaul rate: $2.35 per mile, flat
▲ Load-to-truck ratio: 13.2, up from 12.4

“The national weekly average linehaul reefer rate leveled off at $2.35 a mile after three weeks of declines,” Croke said. “Despite flat load-posting volumes, tighter capacity pushed the average load-to-truck ratio up to 13.2 from 12.4 the previous week.”

Flatbed: Spot Rates Kept Climbing

— Flatbed loads: 1,627,584, roughly flat week over week
▼ Flatbed equipment: 21,958, down 2%
▲ Linehaul rate: $2.66 per mile, up 5 cents
▲ Load-to-truck ratio: 74.1, up from 73.0

“At $2.66 per mile, the national weekly average linehaul flatbed rate reached a new peak for the year last week,” Croke said. “It was 8 cents shy of the all-time high set in June 2021 and was 23% higher year over year.”

Diesel Prices Remain Uncomfortably High

“The retail price of diesel averaged $5.35 a gallon during the week ending April 27, according to the EIA,” Croke said. “While the average has fallen each week this month, diesel costs $1.47 more per gallon than it did at the end of February.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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