Delia Moon Meier named president, CEO of Iowa 80 Group and CAT Scale Company

WALCOTT, Iowa — The boards of directors of Iowa 80 Group Inc. and CAT Scale Company are announcing the election of Delia Moon Meier as president and CEO of both companies, effective immediately.

“Moon Meier succeeds her brother, Will Moon, whose visionary leadership and unwavering commitment helped establish Iowa 80 Group and CAT Scale Company as industry leaders and trusted names in the trucking industry throughout North America,” a company press release said. “The boards expressed their deepest gratitude for Will Moon’s extraordinary contributions and the enduring legacy he leaves behind.”

Moon passed away unexpectedly earlier in July.

Delia Moon Meier

Moon Meier has been an integral part of the Iowa 80 Group family of companies for many years, serving as senior vice president of both Iowa 80 Group Inc. and CAT Scale Company for over 30 years, and working closely with her brother to help guide the organization’s continued growth and success. Her deep understanding of the companies’ operations, culture, and long-term strategic vision makes her uniquely qualified to lead the organizations into their next chapter.

“I am deeply honored by the confidence the boards have placed in me,” Moon Meier said. “While this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and everyone who knew and worked with my brother, I am committed to carrying forward the values, vision and entrepreneurial spirit that we both have instilled in these companies. Our employees, customers, partners and communities remain at the heart of everything we do, and I am dedicated to continue to build upon the strong foundation that our family has established over the last 60 years.”

Preserving Company Values

“The boards have complete confidence in Delia’s leadership, integrity and commitment to preserving the values that have defined these companies for generations,” said James Tillotson, independent board member. “She is respected by our employees, customers, business partners and the communities we serve. We are confident that under her leadership, Iowa 80 Group and CAT Scale Company will continue to thrive.”

The boards emphasized that the companies remain financially strong, operationally sound and committed to providing the exceptional service and innovation that customers have come to expect. Day-to-day operations will continue without interruption, and the leadership team remains focused on executing the long-term strategic plans established by the companies.